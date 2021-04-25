Kissed by Risma, KRI Nanggala’s family cried and broke





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesian Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini met a number of families of the crew of the ship KRI Nanggala-402, at Koarmada Dua headquarters in Surabaya, Surabaya, Sunday (25/4). Submarine KRI Nanggala-402 has been declared missing contact since Wednesday (21/4) and to date, Sunday (25/4), the classic warship has not been found. Risma hugged his wife and crew one by one, strengthening them. The screams erupted. Risma, who arrived with Minister of Human Development Coordination (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy, provided moral support to the families of the crew members. A number of assistance and assistance has also been prepared. He said his party has deployed a team of psychologists and counselors to help the families of the crew of the KRI Nanggala-402 ship, who are located in a number of areas. “Since yesterday, several centers have left to support families. Our psychologists have spread to several places, ”said the former mayor of Surabaya, reported by CNNIndonesia, Sunday (4/25/2021). Risma also called on the Surabaya City Government to quickly deploy a team of psychologists to help the families of the victims who come and are in the City of Heroes. “In Surabaya because yesterday I asked the mayor for help [Eri Cahyadi] for [mengerahkan] a psychologist in Surabaya accompanied [keluarga ABK] in Surabaya. Outside of Surabaya, the Ministry of Social Affairs, ”he said. On this occasion, PMK Coordination Minister Muhadjir said his arrival with Risma was a special order from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to stay in touch and provide moral support to the families of the KRI Nanggala crew. -402. “To be deeply concerned and give them reinforcements in order to gain courage and continue to pray that hopefully this tragedy will go well and that those inside can return to their families,” he said. he says. The KRI Nanggala 402 submarine, which had lost contact since Wednesday (4/21/2021), was declared submerged in the Bali Sea. The vessel was detected at a depth of up to 850 meters below sea level. The status upgrade to submerged was taken after the evacuation team found several authentic evidence of fragments of KRI Nanggala cargo. One of them comes in the form of torpedo tubes, drinking water tubes, and prayer tools. President Joko Widodo expressed his sadness at this tragedy. According to him, the 53 crew members of the KRI Nanggala 402 were the best patriots. “They are the best sons of the nation, the best patriots to keep the sovereignty of the country,” he told the presidential secretariat on YouTube on Sunday (4/25/2021). [Gambas:Video CNBC] (bag bag)



