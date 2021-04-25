Many Trump employees have escaped abuse of power. Mike Pompeo shouldn’t be one of them.





On April 16, the State Department’s Inspector General released a report detailing former Secretary of State Mike Pompeos using government employees for personal tasks for himself and his wife. These tasks carried out at taxpayer expense included booking restaurants, shopping and looking after the Pompeos dog. The report concluded that Pompeo and his wife, Susan, had made more than 100 requests for employees in the secretary’s office to do work that appeared to be of a personal nature.

Apparently, investigating Pompeo was not good for the job security of a State Department inspector general.

Pompeo had done everything to avoid being investigated. Inspector General Steve Linick was sacked by then President Donald Trump at Pompeo’s request in May 2020. His successor, Acting Inspector General Mike Akard, resigned the following August. Apparently, investigating Pompeo was not good for the job security of a State Department Inspector General, even though Inspectors General are supposed to be independent of their political superiors.

To make matters worse, Pompeo then ordered State Department employees to refuse to comply with congressional subpoenas for information relating to those layoffs and the Inspector General’s investigations.

This mess with the State Department’s Office of the Inspector General has focused the spotlight on Pompeo, and understandably so. Trump’s White House has flouted rules designed to prevent ethical violations, and officials have rarely been punished for even blatant abuses of power. It is important to ensure, at the very least, that these abuses are identified publicly and clearly. This is all the more true as Pompeo continues to tease a possible 2024 presidential race.

But unfortunately, it was not just the abuses of public office pompéos. Other abuses rooted in extreme politicization of the State Department were far more devastating to American interests around the world. They too must be called. And there is no time like the present.

We can start with the Pompeos Human Rights Commission, which focused almost entirely on issues concerning religious conservatives and business. The commission released a report in 2019 focusing on property rights and religious rights, removed women’s reproductive rights from the definition of human rights, and expressed concern about “the stupendous expansion human rights”.

The head of the Pompeos Human Rights Commission was Professor Mary Ann Glendon, who once compared Boston Globe reporters to Osama bin Laden because The Globe dared to denounce pedophile priests in the Catholic Church.

So much for global human rights.

It was just the beginning. Pompeo and Trump have continuously ordered the State Department to engage in initiatives around the world designed with a single purpose to advance President Donald Trump’s political outlook.

Next came Ukraine. Trump’s negotiations over military aid to Ukraine culminated in his first indictment after it was reported that Trump attempted to offer a quid pro quo: aid in exchange for the filth of Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Gordon Sondland, the United States’ ambassador to the European Union, told Congress that State Department officials were aware of this quid pro quo.

The State Department’s complicity means that US foreign policy has been used to extort foreign powers in order to help Donald Trump attack his political opponents and win re-election. Foreign countries that did not help Trump win re-election would be left to fend for themselves or, in Ukraine’s case, to be Russian bear-fed.

A year later, in August 2020, Pompeo did something that no former secretary of state had done in recent memory as he delivered at the Republican National Convention to support Trump’s candidacy for a second mandate.

Pompeo delivered his speech, not from one place in the United States, but across the world during a diplomatic mission to Israel. Its backdrop was the Western Wall. His message: The president moved the U.S. embassy to that same city of God, Jerusalem, the rightful capital of the Jewish homeland, and just two weeks ago, the president negotiated a historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. It is a matter that our grandchildren will read in their history books.

The Hatch Act prohibits a federal employee, including the Secretary of State, from using their official position to influence the outcome of an election. This includes using his official position to endorse a candidate. This certainly includes the use of a State Department diplomatic mission in Israel, paid for by U.S. taxpayers, to secure Trump’s re-election in a speech to the Republican National Convention.

Last August, Professor Claire Finkelstein and I filed a complaint against Pompeo with the Office of the Special Advisor, the federal agency responsible for enforcing the Hatch Law. So far, we have not received a response to our complaint. But if using a US diplomatic mission to promote a political campaign isn’t a violation of the Hatch Act, one wonders why we have the Hatch Act to begin with.

Pompeo was himself a former member of Congress. He aspired to run for the Senate. He longed for the approval of Trump, who had never gotten along with his predecessor Rex Tillerson. Tillerson angered his boss, once calling him a jerk. Pompeo wouldn’t make that mistake. He spent his tenure trying to do whatever he could to please Trump, even if that meant turning the State Department into a branch of the presidential re-election campaign. The damage he has done to American foreign policy during this process is immeasurable.

Separating politics and state has always been a challenge for the US government, but the impact on foreign policy is devastating when the State Department becomes the instrument of partisan politics. Pompeos successor Anthony Blinken has his work cut out for him as he tries to restore America’s credibility to the world.

In the end, Mike Pompeo will not be, or at least, should not be remembered as the Secretary of State who had his dog walk by dozens of State Department employees, address his Christmas cards or organize his reservations. restaurant. He is to be remembered as the secretary who ordered his employees around the world to forget their oaths to the United States of America and pledge full allegiance to the presidential campaign of one man: Donald Trump.

