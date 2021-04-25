‘US to deploy additional support to India and healthcare workers amid skyrocketing COVID’: Blinken





The United States is deeply concerned about the record spike in COVID-19 infections in India and plans to deploy additional support to the Indian government and healthcare workers in the near future. Speaking to Twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States is working closely with its partners in the Indian government and will quickly deploy additional support to the people and health heroes in India.

Our hearts are with the Indian people in the midst of the appalling outbreak of COVID-19. We are working closely with our partners in the Government of India and will swiftly deploy additional support to the Indian people and health heroes in India.

Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 25, 2021 “ America is working around the clock … ”: Sullivan

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan also expressed concern over the severe COVID-19 outbreak in India and said the United States was working “ around the clock ” to deploy more supplies and support.

The United States is deeply concerned about the severe COVID outbreak in India. We are working tirelessly to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they courageously fight this pandemic. More very soon.

Jake Sullivan (@ JakeSullivan46) April 25, 2021 U.S. lawmakers extend support

Sullivan and Blinken’s remarks came as pressure increased on the Biden administration to expand its assistance, release vaccines and other essential raw materials for India.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib took to Twitter and said India’s COVID crisis was a stark reminder that the pandemic was not over.

Democratic lawmaker Ed Markey was one of the first to extend his support for India. He said:

India reports largest single-day increase in COVID cases in the world. Earth Day is about the health of the planet and everyone and everything on it. The United States has more than enough vaccines for every American, but we deny countries like India the desperate need for support.

Lawmaker Haley Stevens also called on the federal government and the international community to step in and stop the virus outbreak.

Countries express their solidarity

A number of other countries have expressed solidarity with India over the drastic increase in COVID-19 cases and have extended their support to the country.

French President Emmanuel Macrona says France is ready to support the country in dealing with the situation, his message was conveyed by French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain in a tweet.

???? I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this fight which spares no one. We are ready to lend our support. ????

President Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) April 23, 2021

The Ambassador of Afghanistan to India, Farid Mamundzay, expressed his solidarity with the Indian people on Saturday.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed his solidarity with India and said that “we must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity”.

I want to express our solidarity with the Indian people as they fight a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go out to all who are suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood and around the world. We must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also expressed his support for India.

Australia stands with our friends in India as it deals with a difficult second wave of COVID-19. We know how strong and resilient the Indian nation is. @narendramodi and I will continue to work in partnership on this global challenge.

Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 23, 2021 COVID crisis in India

According to official data released by the Union Ministry of Health, India has reported 3,499,691 new cases of COVID-19, 2,767 deaths and 2,17,113 exits. In the last 24 hours:

Total cases: 1,69,60,172 Total recoveries: 1,40,85,110 Number of deaths: 1,92,311 Active cases: 26,82,751 Total vaccination: 14,09,16,417

On Saturday, with 3,46,786 new cases of COVID-19, India reported the highest one-day peak since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image credits: AP)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos