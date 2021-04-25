Australia closes door on Chinese olive branch, cancels BRI

Sydney [Australia], April 25 (ANI): Relations between the two countries have been further strained, with Australia canceling participation agreements in the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative, calling it “incompatible with the foreign policy of the United States. country”. Foreign Minister Marise Payne announced on Saturday that Canberra was canceling two agreements signed by Victoria, the country’s second most populous state, to participate in the China Belt and Road Initiative.

She said they were “incompatible with Australia’s foreign policy or against our foreign relations,” but did not elaborate, Asia Times reported.

The BIS became Xi Jinping’s signature economic policy shortly after coming to power at the end of 2012. It aims to make China the center of global production and trade, radiating outward through the rail lines through the Eurasian landmass and sea routes to East Africa, the Middle East. Orient and Mediterranean.

Australia is the only country so far to tear up a signed BRI deal.

Wang Xining, deputy Chinese ambassador to Australia, spoke to the National Press Club on Saturday about being “the first” to ban Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from its 5G mobile networks, then persuade Britain and other security partners to follow. costume, Asia Times reported.

Wang was signaling a response to a lull in Australia’s sometimes piercing warnings about Chinese influence and espionage, Hamish McDonald wrote in an article in Asia Times.

Another sign of diminishing tingling was that Wang was helping launch China’s latest yearbook by the China in the World Institute at Australian National University, whose academics have often criticized President Xi Jinping’s leadership style and policies. .

But if it was a slight opening in China’s closed door to Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government, he did not get an equivalent response.

Last December, Morrison’s government enacted new law under the federal powers of Australia’s constitution giving Canberra influence over foreign relations and defense. The law required the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to audit all foreign agreements entered into by state governments, local councils and public universities.

This first exercise of this power follows a series of measures that angered China: a new law in 2017 requiring the registration of foreign lobbyists and prohibiting foreign donations to political parties, the ban of 5G on Huawei in 2018. , a federal police raid on four Chinese states. media reporters, and last year’s call for an independent investigation with “arms inspector” powers into the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan.

The latter was followed by a series of Chinese restrictions on Australian shipments of barley, beef, timber, lobsters, wine and charcoal worth around AUD 20 billion (USD 15.5 billion) d ‘lost exports.

“By using this national law, Australia has fired the first major shot at China in trade and investment,” said Chen Hong, an Australian studies specialist at East China Normal University. Shanghai to Global Times, a Chinese state media. “China will surely respond accordingly.” But where? China’s trade sanctions have been largely countered at the macro level by a rise in the price of iron ore caused by Beijing’s national stimulus measures and by persistent supply constraints in Brazil, the country’s main export competitor. Australia, wrote McDonald.

It would take China billions of dollars and about five years to open up the largest alternative source of steel raw material, the Simandou deposit in the West African nation of Guinea, 650 kilometers from the sea and 40 days from the sea. navigation from China against 15 days. days from the Australian ports of Pilbara.

There are still a few export sectors where China could still hurt Australia before this major step. Greater success could come if Chinese authorities actively discourage or block Chinese students who enroll in Australian universities and colleges, or tourists who take tours.

Temporarily, these weapons are not available due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

In addition, Australia is also concerned that China is using the BIS to indebt poorer countries in debt and reduce Australia’s influence in the region.

China-Australia relations have been on a downward spiral since April last year, when Canberra infuriated Beijing by offering an independent international investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)