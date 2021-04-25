Politics
Boris Johnson’s Radical ‘Leveling’ Plans Revealed As Prime Minister Writes to Cabinet Members | Politics | New
Boris Johnson takes up political challenges at climate summit
It comes as high-level government sources told the Sunday Express that the Prime Minister is focused on “just doing his job” and “rebuilding better after the pandemic” as he moves past the psychodrama involving his former adviser Dominic Cummings the last week. After a week of tit for tat revelations that ended with Mr Cummings launching an astonishing attack on Mr Johnon on his blog on Friday, the PM made it clear to his colleagues and officials that they had to keep helping improve people. Lives.
The row saw two current advisers – communications director Jack Doyle and special advisor Henry Newman – named in a furious message from Mr Cummings accusing them of being the sources of Downing Street leaks and briefings.
Yesterday sources in Downing Street claimed Mr Newman had been ‘falsely accused’ of being the so-called ‘talkative rat’ who leaked details of the second Christmas lockdown and that it was a repetition of false allegations made in November.
They also insisted that Mr Cummings ‘suggestions that the investigation into the leak was dropped to appease Prime Minister Carrie Symonds’ fiancé were also false and that in fact the investigation is still ongoing.
Mr Cummings, who has hinted that he plans to say everything at a health committee hearing on May 26, also appeared to launch another attack on the government for not closing the borders prematurely.
He tweeted that this was a “very important question to learn from the disaster,” responding to a thread pointing out that Vietnam had successfully isolated itself.
Prime Minister wants to move government upgrade program from ambition to reality
However, a high-level government source told The Sunday Express: “The Prime Minister is just continuing his work as everyone would expect, working hard to keep the vaccine rollout as successful and as possible for us to do better. rebuild after this pandemic. “
Topping the agenda is the launch of the ‘upgrade program’ to bring economic prosperity to the former Red Wall seats of Labor, which fell dramatically to the Conservatives in the election. 2017 and 2019.
Sources have confirmed that the government will release a landmark white paper on leveling later this year, explaining how bold new policy interventions will improve livelihoods across the country as we recover from the pandemic and its effects on the world. economy and public services.
Upgrading is at the heart of the government’s agenda and was at the center of the 2019 manifesto.
Despite the challenges of Covid-19, ensuring that all of the UK can benefit from the same opportunities remains at the heart of the government’s vision, Downing Street sources have pointed out.
Dominic Cummings launched a stunning attack on Mr Johnson on his blog on Friday
The White Paper – which will be led by the Prime Minister – will focus on challenges, including improving living standards, growing the private sector and increasing and diffusing opportunities.
It aims to build on the remarkable successes of conservative regional mayors Andy Street in the West Midlands and Ben Houchen in Teesside who, in just four years, have transformed their communities.
Speaking to the Sunday Express today, Mr Street said: “A big part of this is that people have seen Tory MPs’ councilors and mayors delivering for their communities when Labor has taken it for granted for too long. This is why, in what was a traditional core of the Labor Party, we have really been able to make great strides.
The new white paper accompanies the work undertaken to repair the damage caused by Covid to public services, with backlogs in hospitals and courts being a priority alongside remedial education and jobs.
Neil O’Brien has been appointed Premier’s Leveling Advisor
And the Prime Minister wrote this week to Cabinet ministers, instructing them to ensure that citizens in all parts of the UK have the same economic and life opportunities, to push through the leveling policy from government from vision to reality as we build. better back from the pandemic.
He called on ministers and their officials to draw up the most ambitious set of policy proposals possible to consider, in different areas such as public spending, fiscal policy, deconcentration, foreign investment, industrial policy, manufacturing and growth and regeneration.
Ministers and officials have been called upon to present ambitious and comprehensive policy commissions that learn from past efforts of previous governments that have failed to tackle underperformance, as well as the rest of the world.
The Prime Minister will personally hold challenge sessions with each of his cabinet ministers to ensure that the ideas generated are creative and radical enough to address the challenges we face in recovering from the pandemic and rebuilding better.
He is expected to set out his approach in a major speech when the White Paper is released in early fall.
Neil O’Brien, MP for Harborough, has also been appointed as the Prime Minister’s upgrading adviser.
He said: “Leveling has been a real passion of mine for many years, and I am incredibly excited about the Prime Minister’s agenda.
“After such a difficult year, there has never been a better time to unite and level the country. It is absolutely essential that we open up opportunities for every part of the UK by ensuring that our spending, tax, investment and regeneration priorities drive meaningful change.
Boris Johnson is expected to describe his approach to the upgrade in a speech in early fall
A number 10 source said: ‘As we recover from the pandemic, it is essential that as a government we challenge ourselves to be bolder, more ambitious and more creative in tackling inequalities through the country.
“The Prime Minister believes that every part of the UK deserves the same economic opportunities, the same life chances and access to first-rate public services, and as such ministers and civil servants across Whitehall have been tasked with prioritizing the future. White paper. “
