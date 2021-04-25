Tamil Nadu CM Urges PM Modi To Cancel 80KL Oxygen Allocation To Andhra Pradesh, Telangana | Chennai News





CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urging him to immediately cancel the allocation of 80KL of oxygen – produced in Tamil Nadu – to the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

With the number of active Covid-19 cases crossing a lakh, Tamil Nadus’ need for medical oxygen would increase dramatically in the coming days, the chief minister said.

In his letter, Chief Minister Palaniswami said the state is doing everything possible to reduce positive cases, but given current trends, the state would need 450 tonnes soon, which would be more than the capacity. Tamil Nadus’ current production of 400 tonnes.

Compared to the peak number of active cases of around 58,000 in the previous surge in 2020, the number of active cases has already increased to more than a lakh. This increased the demand for oxygen. Every effort is made to provide an uninterrupted and adequate supply of oxygen, he said.

In the latest national medical oxygen allocation plan, the allocation for Tamil Nadu was set at 220 MT. Based on this misallocation, 80 tonnes of liquid oxygen was diverted from manufacturing facilities located in Sriperumpudur in Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This was based on the bad position that the existing oxygen consumption in Tamil Nadu was less than the manufacturing capacity, he wrote.

On this point, I would like to point out to you that according to data from the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organizations (PESO), oxygen consumption in Tamil Nadu has already reached 310 MT, against an insufficient allocation made to the State of only 220 MT, Palaniswami said.

In addition, the states that have been awarded the award have fewer active cases than Tamil Nadu and also have large steel industries located in their state / close to their states. Therefore, the diversion of the Sriperumpudur plant appears to have no justification. This needs to be corrected immediately, the chief minister said.

The Sriperumpudur plant supplies oxygen to Chennai, which has the second largest case load in southern India.

While Tamil Nadu has never imposed any restrictions so far and is always ready to support other states, such a mandatory diversion of liquid oxygen from our state’s needs can lead to a major crisis in Chennai and the rest of the world. other districts. Therefore, I ask that the diversion of 80 KL from the Sriperumpudur factory in Tamil Nadu can be immediately canceled, Palaniswami said.

