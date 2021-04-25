Pakistan offers relief to India amid COVID-19 surge, FM Qureshi says ‘Mankind first’





As India struggles to tackle the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan has officially offered relief and support to the country as a sign of solidarity in times of crisis, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday. .

Pakistan Foreign Ministry (MoFA) spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a tweet: “In solidarity with the Indian people following the current wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has offered to providing humanitarian aid to India including ventilators, Bi-PAP, digital x-ray machines, PPE and related items. “

“Relevant authorities in Pakistan and India can work out modalities for the rapid delivery of relief items. They can also explore possible avenues for further cooperation to alleviate the challenges posed by the pandemic,” he said. he adds.

In solidarity with the Indian people following the current wave of # COVID19, Pakistan has officially offered relief and support to #India, including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital x-ray machines, PPE and other related articles. We believe in a #HumanityFirst policy

Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 24, 2021

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed solidarity with the Indian people amid the dangerous second wave of COVID-19. “I want to express our solidarity with the Indian people as they fight a dangerous wave of COVID19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go out to all who are suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood and around the world,” Khan wrote in a tweet.

India grapples with COVID-19

In a new record, India reported the world’s largest daily increase with more than 3.46 lakh coronavirus cases and 2,624 deaths. Several mutant variants of the virus are responsible for the outbreak, experts say. The laxity of people to follow COVID-19 guidelines has worsened the already delicate situation, forcing states to reimpose the most stringent lockdown measures to control the spread.

The massive increase in the number of cases has caused critical shortages of hospital beds, life-saving drugs and oxygen. Disturbing images from worst-affected states show family and friends of COVID-19 patients scrambling to organize beds and medical supplies outside of hospitals.

France, Australia and the European Union (EU) also offered their support and solidarity to India on Friday amid an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases.

(With ANI entries)

