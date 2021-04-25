Taiwan is a sovereign state, not subordinate to China: VP Lai Ching-te | Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Amid China’s growing aggression in the region, Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te () on Sunday (April 25) stressed that Taiwan is a sovereign state and that “both [nations] are not affiliated with each other. “ “Only [Taiwan’s] 23 million people can decide the future of the nation, ”continued Lai. In her opening speech at this year’s “World Symposium on National Taiwan Affairs”, Lai listed six principles that the Taiwan government promises to its people: safeguard sovereignty without the possibility of compromise; maintain a free and democratic way of life without violation; honor the commitments to build a prosperous country that benefits all; guarantee the people the power to decide the future of the nation; devoting itself to stable and peaceful developments in the Taiwan Strait; and the promotion of peace in the Indo-Pacific region. The symposium, hosted by the elite political group Taiwan Nation Alliance, highlighted the need for Taiwan to become a normal country and discussed issues of peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region. “It is an indisputable fact that Taiwan is not subordinate to China,” Lai said. “No one, apart from the 23 million people who live on this piece of land, has the right to decide the future of the nation,” he added. The politician-turned-doctor also lamented the deterioration of human rights under the regime of Chinese leader Xi Jinping (), which worsened under Beijing’s digital dictatorship which tightens surveillance of citizens, ethnic cleansing of Uyghurs and the demolition of the freedom and autonomy of Hong Kong. within the “one country, two systems” framework promised decades ago. “China’s harassment and aggression against Taiwan is increasingly ruthless, for example by poaching Taiwan’s allies and blocking the country’s participation in AMS and other international organizations,” Lai said. . Fortunately, the country has handled the challenges well and with national unity under the strong leadership of President Tsai Ing-wen (), he added. Taiwan has reported significantly fewer cases of COVID-19 compared to other countries and recorded a strong economic growth rate of 3.11% in 2020, while most countries suffered economic disruption at levels unprecedented during the pandemic, ”Lai explained. good government teamwork under Tsai’s leadership and with frontline medical workers as well as all Taiwanese. “ Besides Lai, Yao Chia-wen (), senior adviser to the president and former chairman of the Progressive Democratic Party (DPP), also delivered a speech at the symposium. As the co-chair of the DPP Constitutional Reform Group, Yao proposed a national name change to “Republic of Taiwan” from “Republic of China,” Taiwan’s official but misleading name at present. A potential name change was touted as one of the solutions that could help Taiwan normalize itself as a state.

