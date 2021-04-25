Pakistan offers relief supplies to India to help fight COVID-19: The Tribune India





Islamabad, April 25

Pakistan has offered to provide humanitarian aid, including ventilators, to India to help the country fight the deadly wave of COVID-19 and said the two countries can explore possible ways to strengthen cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement late Saturday night, said Pakistan was ready to send specific items quickly once modalities were worked out.

“In solidarity with the Indian people following the current wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has offered to provide humanitarian assistance to India, including ventilators, Bi PAPs, digital x-ray machines, PPE and related items ”, according to the statement.

He said the relevant authorities in Pakistan and India could work out modalities for the rapid delivery of relief items. “They (the authorities) can also explore possible avenues for further cooperation to alleviate the challenges posed by the pandemic,” he said.

The offer was made after Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his solidarity with the Indian people fighting the deadly wave of the pandemic, saying that “we must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity”.

In a tweet, Khan said: “Our prayers for a speedy recovery go out to all who are suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood and around the world.”

“I want to express our solidarity with the Indian people as they fight a dangerous wave of COVID-19. “We must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity,” he said on Twitter.

Several Pakistanis, including political leaders, sports celebrities, took to Twitter to offer prayers and good wishes to the Indian people.

Hashtags like #pakistanstandwithindia for India were all the rage and twitteratis poured out their ideas for Pakistan and India to come together in tough times. Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar said it was time to support each other.

“India is really struggling with COVID-19. Global support is needed. The health care system is collapsing. It’s a pandemic, we’re all there together. Must become everyone’s support, ”said the quick launcher known as Rawalpindi Express. The Pakistani leaders’ tweets came amid some signs of rapprochement in India-Pakistan relations over the Kashmir issue.

India’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019 angered Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic relations with New Delhi and expelled the Indian high commissioner to Islamabad. Pakistan has also severed all air and land links with India and suspended commercial and rail services.

The military of the two countries, in a surprise announcement on February 25, said they had agreed to strictly observe all ceasefire agreements along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. and in other sectors. PTI

