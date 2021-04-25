Narendra Modi gets scared of social media for the first time!





Narendra Modi is the first politician in the country to have effectively used social media as a political tool in his preparation for the 2014 general election. The social media campaign has been and still is a highlight of the BJP story every day. But then it looks like things changed and Modi got scared of social media for the first time. It is revealed that the central government sent a notice to Twitter to remove the tweets from some popular handles. These tweets would have highlighted either the government’s missteps or the miseries of people caught in the second wave of COVID. The handles include West Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak, actor Vineet Kumar Singh and filmmakers Vinod Kapri and Avinash Das. Tweets from Telangana MP Revanth Reddy were also deleted. Twitter did not comment openly on the issue, but did send a notice to users who made these tweets, saying the tweets violated Indian laws according to the Indian government. Twitter also made these details of the action public on Lumendatabase.org, a website used by tech companies to archive government guidelines or DMCA recalls.

