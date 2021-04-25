Politics
Boris Johnson faces fury from MPs over apartment renovation spending
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson could face questions in Parliament over the costly renovation of his London Downing Street apartment. Opposition leader Keir Starmer said there should be an investigation into the expenses related to the renovation of the apartment. The questions followed allegations by former senior adviser to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings, who accused his former boss of attempting an unethical plan to get Conservative Party donors to fund the renovation of the apartment where he lives with his fiance Carrie Symonds and their son Wilfred.
Boris Johnson faces questions over apartment renovation
The government in a statement released to parliament this week said Johnson himself had borne the cost of renovating the apartment. But, Opposition Leader Starmer reiterated his call for an investigation into the allegations he said have been evaded by Johnson in recent weeks. Keir Starmer told the BBC that evidence of the issue is being released every day. He said there should be a proper investigation because it is taxpayer money. He called for details of spending to be made public. The apartment renovation expenses are around 60,000 to 200,000 pounds, the Associated Press reported.
Cummins, in his first blog post since leaving his post, denied the leak of text messages sent between Johnson and businessman James Dyson. He claimed the Prime Minister once had a “possibly illegal” plan to get donors to fund the renovation of his Downing Street apartment. He said the prime minister had sought to end an investigation into the leaked plans for a second coronavirus lockdown. The Johnsons Downing Street office, however, denied the claims of his former assistant. In a statement, the prime minister’s office said the prime minister never interfered in the investigation. They added that the government acted in accordance with the appropriate codes of conduct and the electoral law on matters relating to the financing of the renovation of the apartment.
(Inputs and AP image)
