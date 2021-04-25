Govt like a headless chicken on the West Philippine Sea problem, says Carpio





MANILA, April 25 (Philippines Daily Inquirer / ANN): Retired Deputy Supreme Court Judge Antonio Carpio has branded President spokesman Harry Roque Jr. for denying the President’s verbal fishing deal Rodrigo Duterte admitted to forging with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Government runs like a headless chicken when it comes to the West Philippine Sea (WPS) [issue], Carpio told the Inquirer. The Palace has conflicting positions on the fisheries agreement. The changes in position disturb all of our people, our supporters and our allies. The opponent will exploit such confusion, he warned. Roque on Friday dismissed Dutertes’ own admission as conjecture that he made a verbal fishing deal with Xi in 2016 that opened up Philippine waters to Chinese fishermen. There is no truth in the speculation of an alleged verbal fishing deal between President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and President Xi Jinping, Roque said in a statement. But the president himself spent several minutes during his 2019 State of the Nation address talking about the deal. Salvador Panelo, the main legal adviser, even said that although it is verbal, it is valid and binding as long as there is mutual consent of both parties. But Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin Jr. admitted in 2019 that the president may have made the deal during personal talks with Xi in 2016, but doubted its legality because it was only a verbal agreement. . [But] verbal agreement cannot be applied. It can’t be forced on us because it’s verbal, Locsin said in a 2019 TV interview. It’s not a policy. Opposition Senator Franklin Drilon agreed and reiterated on Saturday April 24 that such a verbal agreement was illegal because he could not cede constitutionally enshrined fishing rights or enter into treaties without Senate ratification. If it is a verbal agreement, it should not be respected because it is void. Agreements between countries must be in written form, in the form of treaties, which must be ratified by the Senate, he said. Drilon said the Philippines’ position on the WPS had been compromised by the hesitant stance of the Duterte government, on the basis of a supposed policy of appeasement and accommodation towards China. We won our case before the International Tribunal, which said China’s claim was unfounded, but they took it for granted, he said. While the deal may be void from the start, Carpio said that was precisely what encouraged Chinese fishermen to repeatedly enter Philippine territorial waters. – The Philippines Daily Inquirer / ANN







