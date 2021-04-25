Pakistan offers ventilators and medical supplies to India during COVID-19 crisis





New Delhi: Pakistan offered ventilators and other medical equipment on Saturday in solidarity with India, facing a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In solidarity with the Indian people following the current wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has offered to provide humanitarian aid to India, including ventilators, Bi-PAPs, digital x-ray machines, PPE and related items, the Pakistani foreign office said in a statement on Saturday evening.

She said that the concerned authorities in Pakistan and India could work out the modalities for the rapid delivery of the relief items. They may also explore possible ways to strengthen cooperation to mitigate challenges posed by the pandemic, the statement said.

Earlier today, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted his sympathy for the victims of the pandemic in India. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go out to all who are suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood and around the world, he posted.

India recorded 3.49 lakh topical cases in the past 24 hours on Saturday, with 2,760 deaths.

Relations between India and Pakistan have been volatile in recent years. There was a relative thaw following the agreement to strictly enforce the Line of Control ceasefire in February this year.

Also read: COVID revealed the Supreme Court’s utter contempt for the plight of ordinary citizens

Pakistan is following a series of other countries that have shown sympathy and made offers of assistance.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif took to Twitter to express his solidarity with India as well.

Iran stands in solidarity with India as it braves one of the worst episodes of a disastrous pandemic, which has become humanity’s #CommonPain.

Our condolences to the bereaved families and our prayers for the speedy recovery of all the grieving.

Global cooperation is imperative to end this global tragedy. pic.twitter.com/iiZJowMR8x

Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 24, 2021

So far, the Indian government has not responded to these offers.

The Indian Embassy in Germany tweeted that contributions, including oxygen generators, concentrators and cylinders, could be made to the Indian Red Cross.

We thank everyone who supported us in this difficult situation #Covid. Urgent contributions and donations including oxygen generators, concentrators, cylinders, etc. can be made through @IndianRedCross. For more information on the required documents, please contact @eoiberlin

India in Germany (@eoiberlin) April 24, 2021

The Indian High Commission in the UK, however, posted on Twitter that offers of assistance in procuring oxygen cylinders, concentrators and in situ oxygen manufacturing plants should be directed to a nodal officer. .

pic.twitter.com/fOj5EQBHEt

India in UK (@HCI_London) April 24, 2021

To alleviate the severe oxygen shortage, the Indian Air Force airlifted four containers of cryogenic oxygen from Singapore on Saturday. In addition, the Defense Ministry announced that 23 mobile oxygen generation plants will be airlifted from Germany.

The Indian government is also in talks with Russia and China to import shortage medical equipment, as Indian hospitals nearly collapsed amid the relentless surge in COVID-19 cases.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos