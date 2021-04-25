While on a safari in the area, Anies received a surprise post from Joglo for the 2024 presidential candidate’s victory

Journalist: Barly haliem | Editor: Markus Sumartomjon

KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA.DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan received a surprise during a trip to several cities in central and eastern Java last weekend.

In Sragen, Central Java, Anies received an award in the form of winning candidate Anies Joglo 2024. This post was provided by Billy Haryanto, a rice entrepreneur in Sragen.

Anies Victory Joglo is located in Billy’s joglo building in Masaran, Sragen. Besides the joglo house, this location also offers a badminton court which was the badminton headquarters of the Billy Beras club.

In the 2014 presidential election and the 2019 election, Billy was one of President Joko Widodo’s supporters. He said his jogging area was also Jokowi’s winning post twice.

“Indeed, in 2019, I supported Pak Jokowi-Maruf Amin. But for 2024, I feel that Anies has a great chance,” Billy told KONTAN on Saturday (24/4) evening.

Read also: DKI Governor Anies Baswedan visited the kiai of the modern Islamic boarding school in Darussalam Gontor, East Java

Billy considers Anies to be a qualified figure and the right figure to advance to the 2024 presidential election. He therefore has the initiative to train Anies’ Victory Joglo in preparation for the 2024 election.

“My slogan, after DKI governor Mr. Anies, will continue until the 2024 presidential election,” Billy said.

By way of illustration, Central Java is a voting place for the PDI-P. This province also became the base for Jokowi’s votes in two elections.

In the 2014 election, Jokowi, who was paired with Jusuf Kalla, won around 74.31% of the valid votes in Central Java.

Read also: Anies: I would like to thank Jokowi for supporting Jakarta infrastructure

As for the 2019 election, Jokowi, who was paired with Maruf Amin, won just 77.29% of the vote in the province known as Bull Cage.

According to a number of recent inquiries, Anies’ name is still on the list of high eligibility names. Jakarta’s number one person competes with the names Prabowo Subiyanto, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, Sandiaga Uno and Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono.

Be diligent on safari

We don’t know what Anies’ attitude is in the face of surprise. KONTAN’s confirmation efforts at Anies have not been answered.

What is clear is that during these weeks Anies has been busy traveling to a number of regions. In addition to meeting Billy, Anies visited Gontor Islamic boarding school in Ponorogo, East Java.

Anies also met with Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, as well as a number of regents from West Java, Central Java and East Java.

To the media, Anies denied that her visit to a number of areas was part of a campaign.

The meeting with regional leaders took place in the context of cooperation to meet the food needs of DKI Jakarta.

“I express my gratitude for this good cooperation as our goal is to meet the food needs well in Jakarta.” Second, farmers have a system of work that allows them to improve their welfare, so that our farmers do not continue to be the last to benefit. added value of production activities. rice, ”Anies explained after signing a cooperation agreement with the government of the regency of Ngawi, east Java, Sunday (25/4), quoted by Tribunnews.com.

Before going on a safari in East Java, Anies also went on a safari in Central Java and West Java. The visit to a number of regions was also organized as part of the food distribution cooperation for DKI Jakarta.

“I visited different regions, as part of the friendship. The gatherings will bring benefits and open up the intensity of joint work between regions,” Anies said in a written statement last week during a visit to Kuningan, in West Java.

Anies hopes that with the establishment of this interregional cooperation, the economic contraction that Jakarta has experienced due to the pandemic will increase again.

DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.





