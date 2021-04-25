Politics
PM Modi affirms the importance of vaccines in the fight against the pandemic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann ki baat Today’s program (April 25) called on people not to be swayed by rumors about the vaccine.
“My friends, in this time of the Corona crisis, everyone is aware of the importance of the vaccine, so it is my call that is not influenced by any rumor about the vaccine. You should all know that people over 45 can benefit from it. the free vaccine that was sent to all state governments by the Indian government, ”Prime Minister Modi said.
“Now, from May 1, the vaccine will be made available to all people over 18 in the country. From now on, companies will also be able to participate in the vaccine administration program to their employees. I also wish to say that the free vaccine program by the Government of India which is currently continuing will also continue. I also call on states to extend the benefits of this free government of India vaccination campaign to the maximum number of people in their state. “, he added.
Prime Minister Modi also interacted with Professor of Srinagar Government University of Medicine, Dr Naveed Nazeer Shah, in which the latter claimed that so far, in our place, no serious side effects have been observed. has been found in vaccines that have been administered.
“A number of misconceptions or myths about this have been raised on social media listing the side effects so far, for us, no side effects have been found in the vaccines that have been administered. Only the things that are usually associated with every vaccine someone receives fever, pain throughout the body, or pain locally where the injection is applied – we have seen such side effects in all patients, we have not seen no serious side effects, ”said Dr Shah.
