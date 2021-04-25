Trump supporters could incite future violence by 2020 election lies: Justice Dept





ANI | Update: April 25, 2021 6:33 p.m. IST

Washington [US], April 25 (ANI): Former US President Donald Trump’s continued promotion of the “big lie” about the 2020 election could still incite his supporters to violence, the Justice Department and US officials noted this week. judges, while the courts assess the future dangerousness of the Capitol accused of riot. CNN reported that two federal judges this week raised misinformation about 2020 from right-wing figures, and even Trump himself, as they considered keeping suspected rioters on Capitol Hill in jail ahead of trial. threats flowing from Trump-backed conspiracy theories are still alive and Trump supporters may be called upon to act again. “It’s never too late” for extremist pro-Trump groups like the Proud Boys to mobilize, because the political climate on the right has not changed much since Trump left office, federal prosecutor said Jason McCullough at a hearing for one of the accused Proud Boys leaders earlier this week, as reported by CNN. Comments from prosecutors and judges show just how much Trump’s post-presidency is lying about 2020 is complicating matters for some of its most ardent supporters – including people who heard his call to come to Washington on January 6 and are now in jail awai ting trial.

According to a recent poll, including a February Quinnipiac University poll that found 76% of Republicans believe there was “widespread fraud” in the election. However, there is no evidence of massive voter fraud, audits in key states confirmed the accuracy of the results, and election officials from both parties said the vote was free and fair. Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan raised some of Trump’s other recent comments in a written notice Tuesday that kept one of the men accused of dragging and beating police on Capitol Hill in prison. terrace. “The Court is not convinced that discontent and concern over the legitimacy of the election results has dissipated for all Americans. Former President Donald J. Trump continues to make forceful public comments on the election stolen, ” berating individuals who did not reject the allegedly illegitimate results that put the current administration in place, “Sullivan wrote. In the first four months of 2021, the period following the taking of Assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6 by violent protesters – increased 65% from the same period a year earlier, ”Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said last week. a group of Trump supporters entered the Capitol to protest against lawmakers’ acceptance of electoral votes from various states across the country. Trump without evidence claimed the votes were illegal and robbed him of the election victory. (ANI)

