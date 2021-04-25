More countries invest to bring Pakistan, India to negotiating table





With spring comes the thaw. The recent interim measures aimed at improving relations between India and Pakistan are welcome. It has been two months since the announcement of the ceasefire and several weeks since the meeting of the Indus Water Commission. Confirmation of the UAE’s mediating role implies that the process has legs. This should be a relief for our conflict-prone region.

Amid worsening US-Chinese relations, Indo-Pakistan rivalry seemed poised to deepen. China sees strategic value for the Sino-Pakistani economic corridor, and the initiative, despite recent setbacks, is poised to become Pakistan’s economic backbone.

India and the United States, meanwhile, enjoy an unprecedented close bilateral relationship, fueled by New Delhis joining the Quad, the strategic partnership between the United States, India, Japan and the Australia, in an attempt to counter Chinese influence. Add to that the prolonged military standoff between India and China following clashes in the Galwan Valley last June, and the recent easing looks even more unexpected.

Some argue that an Indo-Pakistani puppet show against the backdrop of wider tensions between the United States and China is, perversely, a path to stability. The argument is that the two powers have too much at stake to risk a proxy war and that Beijing and Washington would apply pressure as needed on Islamabad and New Delhi, respectively, to prevent the escalation of conflicts. But for neighbors who share borders and house nuclear arsenals, it’s more complicated.

Our increasingly multipolar world offers new opportunities for Pakistan and India to dialogue and strengthen economic ties. It makes sense that the UAE negotiated the latest round of return channel engagement. The Gulf states pursue parallel engagement policies with Pakistan and India with less qualms than the United States, for example, which has taken a zero-sum approach to balancing relations.

Other countries like Russia also pursue simultaneous engagement strategies, guided by areas of mutual interest and commensurate with the economies and strategic priorities of Pakistan and India. Over time, this will mean that there will be more international actors invested and empowered to bring Islamabad and New Delhi to the negotiating table.

Situation in Afghanistan

News of the impending US withdrawal from Afghanistan also means that Pakistan’s western border will be and should be the Islamabads’ priority. Much has already been written about the likely fallout of a return to power by the Afghan Taliban, including the potential resurgence of the Pakistani Taliban.

Pakistan doesn’t need this scenario to become more precarious with India’s escalating military or strategic presence in Afghanistan and fueling a regional proxy war. It is hoped that better ties between Pakistan and India will create more opportunities for collaboration, which will translate into better results for Afghans and the region.

Likewise, geopolitical developments regarding Iran, including US efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, can be reframed as another opportunity to encourage the normalization of Indo-Pakistani relations. Iran is a subject on which Pakistan finds itself at odds with its Gulf allies due to internal security and economic concerns, particularly out of fear of sectarian conflict. India, for its part, sees Iran as a key economic partner.

To date, Iran’s role in the Indo-Pakistani dynamic has only accelerated the rivalry, especially since Chabahar is opposed to Gwadar. But the interests of the two countries for better economic ties with West and Central Asia should be presented as another opportunity for regional integration.

Big challenges

Pakistanis’ new geo-economic push cannot work without stable ties to India, as suggested by both the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa. A 2018 World Bank study estimated the two countries were missing out on $ 37 billion in trade due to tariffs and non-existent connection infrastructure. The aspirations of Pakistanis to become a hub of connectivity also make more sense if they can serve as a channel for Indian products to Central Asia and Europe.

Small recent steps recognize this, but can still be undone by big challenges. The key problem is Kashmir. New Delhi is unlikely to change its post-Article 370 stance, while Pakistan will continue, at a minimum, to call for demilitarization, self-government arrangements and some redress for widespread human rights violations. man in Kashmir, especially since 2019.

As these entrenched differences resurface, India’s historic reluctance to third-party involvement will also emerge, limiting the extent to which the growing number of interested international actors can influence the outcome.

The biggest challenges of the 21st century are irrelevant to borders or petty politics. Pandemics, climate change, water scarcity and food insecurity can only be tackled collaboratively. Perhaps this new truth will add new impetus to the latest engagement of Islamabads and New Delhis.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

