Column: How does Biden’s first 100 days compare to Trump’s?





The first 100 days of presidents is an arbitrary benchmark, a point of measurement that journalists appreciate because it allows us to make comparisons between the current leader and Franklin D. Roosevelt, the last CEO whose first three months were truly memorable.

But lately the 100-day trope has also been taken seriously by presidents, including Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump vowed that in his first 100 days he would repeal Obamacare, build a wall on the border with Mexico, and persuade Congress to pass the term limit.

None of those things happened, but Trump has outperformed the former office holders in one regard: producing shirtless chaos.

The stubborn new president imposed a ban on immigrants and travelers from Muslim countries, but it was quickly overturned by federal courts. He stripped federal funding for sanctuary cities, but that was quickly called into question as well. His national security adviser resigned amid a scandal over secret contacts with Russian officials.

Soon, however, Trump disowned his own self-proclaimed three-month deadline as a ridiculous standard, while at the same time insisting: I did more than any other president in the first 100 days.

Biden also promised swift action. It has pledged to deliver 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in its first 100 days; when it turned out too easy, he doubled the target to 200 million (and hit it).

He pledged help with COVID and managed to push a massive $ 1.9 trillion bill through Congress without a vote. He proposed a $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. And his approval in public opinion polls stands at around 54%, a higher level than his predecessor has ever achieved.

If Biden were simply compared to his immediate predecessor, he would be declared the winner of the 100-day race. But despite all of Bidens’ unexpected audacity, his record did not reach Rooseveltian standards.

FDR passed 15 major laws in its first 100 days; Biden had exactly one. More importantly, while Bidens’ relief bill is huge in dollar terms, most of its emergency provisions are only temporary. Unlike FDR’s New Deal laws, its programs, including the Family Tax Credit that promises to cut child poverty in half, won’t last a single generation unless the president persuades Congress to extend them.

These were emergency measures, justified by the pandemic, noted Elaine Kamarck, a researcher at the Brookings Institution for the presidency. Well, know how sustainable that is when we see the fate of the infrastructure bill.

Here’s another way Bidens’ restoration of New Deal-style government has been limited: the energy of the new presidents has been relentlessly focused on four priorities: the pandemic, the economy, climate change and race relations. Other democratic priorities: immigration reform, gun control, a minimum wage of $ 15 received moral support, but not much more. This narrow focus is one of the reasons for Bidens’ success (unlike Trump, whose attention span was notoriously short), but it produced frustration among progressives who hoped for more help.

Those who hoped Biden would produce a revival of bipartisanship were also disappointed. The president has held affable meetings with Republican senators, only to opt for bills that could be passed without them. He made a categorical choice that the adoption of invoices comes first; bipartisanship comes second.

And Biden has problems on the horizon. An influx of underage migrants to the southern border created a crisis that the new administration, for all its much-vaunted experience, struggled to overcome. In addition, some economists fear that Bidens’ huge spending bills could increase inflation.

And if the Democratic majorities in Congress do not survive the midterm elections in 2022, Bidens’ agenda will be brought to a halt.

Despite all these caveats, Biden succeeded in his first step: he revoked dozens of Trump’s policies through executive orders and ended the Trump crusade to defund and dismantle large parts of the federal government.

It restored normal governance and its incredible speed, Kamarck told me. This administration is almost boring every now and then. This has never been the case under Trump.

Simply by fulfilling that first promise and undoing much of Trump’s legacy in three months, Biden made a significant impact. He was once a more ambitious and consistent president than some Democrats expected.

But he still has a long way to go.

FDR’s most memorable accomplishments did not come in its first 100 days of emergency response. The bills that established Social Security and the National Labor Relations Board were not passed until after his first midterm election, when he helped elect nine more Democrats to the Senate.

If Biden can emulate this trick, he could start qualifying for the Roosevelts League, but not before.

