T-bills provide relief for emerging markets, but buyers are picky

(Bloomberg) – Even with Treasury yields falling this month, investors could be forgiven for taking a cautious view of emerging markets.

The upsurge in Covid-19 infections from India to Argentina and political risks in Turkey and Peru have made investors more selective. Citigroup Inc. said in a report that the recent fall in Indian assets is a reminder that the global fight against Covid-19 is not yet over for many developing economies, although an environment of stabilizing US yields would bode well. for emerging market currencies and bonds.

While the Federal Reserve is poised to maintain its accommodative stance at this week’s policy meeting, investors are looking to recover assets hit by the sell-off in the Treasury market in the first quarter and the global pandemic. Morgan Stanley touts local emerging market bonds, which gained for a third week in the five days to Friday after underperforming other risky assets this year. Barings UK is finding value in corporate bonds in Brazil and Turkey after their spreads widened on sovereign debt.

At this point, we believe that the rotation of outperformers from emerging markets to underperformers will help boost markets, said Jon Harrison, managing director of emerging markets macro strategy at London-based TS Lombard. He expects US growth to boost Mexican stocks, while the Chinese market lags its peers as President Xi Jinping targets the country’s tech giants.

Economic data will serve as a guide to the progress of the global recovery. Mexico, South Korea and Taiwan will release their gross domestic product data, while China is due to release purchasing manager indices in April on Friday.

Turkey will also continue to capture the attention of markets after the lira surpassed the Argentine peso, this year’s worst performance among its peers.

Lira Bears Wake

Turkey rejected President Joe Bidens’ recognition of the massacre of Armenians in 1915 as genocide, claiming the United States had opened a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship Reading it had its worst week in five days until Friday since the shock of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans dismissal of the head of the central bank of nations after raising interest rates in March. Fears that Turkey’s relations with the United States could unravel and the government could again dip into its foreign exchange reserves weighed on the currency New governor, Sahap Kavcioglu – columnist and rate critic high interest – to be held on Thursday for its first press conference on inflation outlook Bloomberg Economics expects central bank to raise its year-end price hike forecast due to rising oil prices and falling to read it

The story continues

Pricing decisions

The Colombian central bank is expected to leave its key rate on Friday while reiterating that policymakers are watching new developments, keeping the door open for potential changes in the future. Egypts central bank is expected to leave the world’s highest real interest rate unchanged on Thursday, keeping global investors drawn to its debt

What else to watch out for

South Korea will release first quarter gross domestic product figures on Tuesday, while Taiwan will release GDP data on Friday. We expect South Korea’s GDP growth to continue to recover, and upside risks come from strong exports and investment activity, wrote economists at Citigroup Inc., including Johanna Chua at Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Note. However, we believe that the uncertainties around the virus and vaccine distribution cannot be ignored, and therefore private consumption is likely to remain low with only a slight and uneven recovery across different sectors. The Taiwanese economy is expected to remain strong due to of export resilience and local business standardization, Citigroup mentioned. Bank predicts 1.2% annual growth for South Korea and 6.1% for Taiwan As the US dollar has strengthened against most of its Asian peers this year, the Taiwanese currency has is maintained, appreciating by almost 1%. The South Korean won fell 2.8%. China is due to release April’s manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs on Friday Chinese PMIs should show economy holding up in Q2, with industrial sectors and industry recovering services, according to analysts at Bloomberg Economics, of whom Chang Shu in Hong Kong wrote in a note Malaysia to release trade data for March on Wednesday and Thailand to release its own report on Friday Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht among biggest losers in emerging Asia this year In Mexico, a February economic activity reading on Monday should signal a recovery while remaining below pre-pandemic levels On Friday, preliminary first quarter gross domestic product figures will likely show a recovery. year-on-year decline as recovery continues with less momentum The Mexican peso outperforms emerging markets Au Over the past month, traders will monitor political tensions in Brazil amid a Senate probe into the government’s response to the PA A reading of the nations’ bimonthly CPI data, scheduled for Tuesday, will also be watched ahead of a central bank meeting on May 5 Brazil will also release current account data on Monday, as well as primary budget balance and unemployment figures on Friday. for Chile, third round of early retirement withdrawals, which is fueling tension among national politicians Chilean unemployment and retail sales data for March will be released on Friday, alongside copper production and manufacturing figures

For more items like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business news.

2021 Bloomberg LP