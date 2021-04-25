JP Nadda attacks Mamata Banerjee for ‘ignoring’ PM Modi-CMs meet on Covid-19 situation





Manikchak (WB): BJP Chairman JP Nadda on Sunday criticized Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her persistent attacks on the Center due to the current COVID-19 situation, and sought to find out why she had chose to skip a virtual meeting where Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed ways to fight the disease. He argued that “the anguish of TMC supremacy has increased”, after seeing support pouring in for the BJP, and that the ruling party, for this reason, has “resorted to attacks against them. men of the saffron party ”. Addressing a virtual Delhi meeting in support of the BJP candidate from the Manikchak headquarters in Malda, where the ballot is expected to take place on April 29, Nadda said: “Why didn’t you (Banerjee) attend the meetings? summoned by the Prime Minister on COVID-19, is it because of your huge ego? Modi also accused Banerjee of failing to attend meetings called by the Center on various issues, including the management of Covid-19. Banerjee, on the other hand, claimed she was not invited to a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister a few days ago to discuss modalities to tackle the pandemic. Nadda said the chief minister, who also holds the health portfolio, “claimed that vaccines are not available in Bengal, having forgotten that she has deprived the population of the state of many essential facilities over the years. Last 10 years “. “If vaccines are not available, how do you (Banerjee) send updates on the number of doses given each day to the Union Ministry of Health?” Nadda said. He added that members of a core team sent by the Union government to West Bengal last year to examine the coronavirus situation have been barred from working freely by the Banerjee-led administration. The BJP chairman denounced the TMC waiver and said that the main party leaders, fearing they would lose the election, had “let go of morons to intimidate the voters”. his rule that Sobha Majumdar (the mother of a BJP worker) had to sacrifice her life trying to save her son from the minions, ”he said, referring to an incident of violence in suburban Nimta north of the metropolis. Claiming that anarchy in Bengal reached its peak under the TMC regime, Nadda alleged that the CM had stopped sending state criminal records to the NCRB to “hide the real situation”. Bengal tops the rankings for crimes against women, including rape, he said, insisting that a BJP government will ensure the safety of women in the state. “Extortion rackets, appeasement policies and dictatorship dominate Bengal under TMC rule,” he added. Read all the latest news and the latest news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos