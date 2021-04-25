Politics
Douglas Ross says he pushed Boris Johnson to drop two ‘damaging’ policies
Boris Johnson has decided to drop two UK-wide policies after learning they would harm Scotland, the Scottish Tory leader has revealed.
Douglas Ross said he had personally advised the Prime Minister to drop two high-profile proposals since becoming party leader in Scotland last August.
In an interview with I, he declined to give details of abandoned policies, but said part of his role was to ensure that plans that could harm Scotland do not see the light of day.
Mr Ross also said he believed there was still a possibility that a coalition of pro-Union parties could be formed after the upcoming Scottish Parliament elections if the numbers allowed.
Despite previously claiming that wild horses would not stop him from campaigning in ScotlandMr Johnson is not expected to surrender until the May 6 vote.
Mr Ross said it was only because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Prime Minister’s absence led to speculation that he was staying on the sidelines due to his terrible popularity rating.
The Scottish Tory leader said he spoke to Mr Johnson on a fairly regular basis and the two men were at times at odds over politics.
Sometimes you’re more successful when they can’t see the light of day, he says.
There are a few examples I can think of, which the Prime Minister discussed with me, and I explained how damaging they would be not only for the Scottish Tories’ chances in an election, but for Scotland.
The two I was thinking about in particular were big problems. Hed had his papers, he had his briefings, and that’s what he thought was the right approach.
We discussed it. I told them the impact it would have here in Scotland, and we took a different approach. He is very willing to listen.
When asked what policies are now defunct, he declined to say, but added: These were UK-wide decisions, but the impact of these is would, I believe, be felt more keenly in Scotland, which is why I have made a strong case. .
I’m not trying to be evasive and not tell you. But the reason is that they haven’t been put forward, so there’s no point in putting them out there because they’re not going to happen now.
It will be the same in the Scottish government. MSPs will go to Nicola Sturgeon and say this is not going to be good for my area and I’m sure she took that on board as well.
Mr Ross also said he still believes a pro-Union coalition could emerge after the election if the SNP fails to secure a majority, although his offer last month was immediately rejected.
I think that it is possible. I understand in an election why Scottish Labor and Scottish Liberal Democrats could take a position which I hope could change if the outcome of the election permits, he said.
You ask the questions
Considering that you walked around Moray selling Brexit to the food and drink industries, and it’s now destroyed lives and job opportunities, why would anyone want to have anything to do with it? with you again? (Robert Allan, Moray)
I have not tried to shirk the challenges, especially in the fishing industry. I have been frank and honest about this. I have not tried to downplay the issues that have been brought to my attention and that are brought to the attention of governments.
I want to keep working to resolve these issues. These are not insurmountable problems, we can streamline the system, improve the whole operation, reduce bureaucracy.
We must compensate those who have lost. I don’t just want them to have to rely on compensation in the future, we have to put in place a proper system.
We also have to admit that while there are export problems, there is also a significant reduction in markets right now.
Restaurants are closed, the hospitality industry in Europe is suffering as is the hospitality and service industry here in Scotland. So there were other issues associated with that.
What percentage of voters in favor of Scottish independence would you accept as a referendum mandate, or continue to deny the democratic right of the Scottish people? (Len MacLachlan, Conon Bridge)
I will continue to oppose a second independence referendum the same way Nicola Sturgeon and nationalists will always say we need to have another vote.
My biggest problem with her argument is that she just wants to keep voting on independence until she gets the answer she wants.
In this election we are voting for MEPs in a Parliament which, in my opinion, should be absolutely focused on recovery and reconstruction, and not on another referendum on independence.
Give us three good, positive, practical, honest and verifiable reasons why Scotland is better in the Union. (Jim Finnie, Pitlochry)
The self-employed leave scheme and income support scheme protected over a million jobs in Scotland at the height of the pandemic.
We have also had 90,000 businesses in Scotland receiving business support which was provided by the UK government to the Scottish government and then by local councils.
Then you have the vaccination rollout. Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP seem to be the only ones who do not recognize that we have benefited from a UK wide program.
We are way ahead [of other European countries] because the UK bought and developed a number of these vaccines early on.
Finally, I think we’ve seen over the past 12 months how we’ve come together to come together, and people have helped friends and relatives that they maybe haven’t done so much with in recent years.
I think unity is something we can push forward and is part of our family of four nations working together.
