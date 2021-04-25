Douglas Ross says he pushed Boris Johnson to drop two ‘damaging’ policies

Boris Johnson has decided to drop two UK-wide policies after learning they would harm Scotland, the Scottish Tory leader has revealed.

Douglas Ross said he had personally advised the Prime Minister to drop two high-profile proposals since becoming party leader in Scotland last August.

In an interview with I, he declined to give details of abandoned policies, but said part of his role was to ensure that plans that could harm Scotland do not see the light of day.

Mr Ross also said he believed there was still a possibility that a coalition of pro-Union parties could be formed after the upcoming Scottish Parliament elections if the numbers allowed.

Despite previously claiming that wild horses would not stop him from campaigning in ScotlandMr Johnson is not expected to surrender until the May 6 vote.

Mr Ross said it was only because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Prime Minister’s absence led to speculation that he was staying on the sidelines due to his terrible popularity rating.

The Scottish Tory leader said he spoke to Mr Johnson on a fairly regular basis and the two men were at times at odds over politics.

Sometimes you’re more successful when they can’t see the light of day, he says.

There are a few examples I can think of, which the Prime Minister discussed with me, and I explained how damaging they would be not only for the Scottish Tories’ chances in an election, but for Scotland.

The two I was thinking about in particular were big problems. Hed had his papers, he had his briefings, and that’s what he thought was the right approach.

We discussed it. I told them the impact it would have here in Scotland, and we took a different approach. He is very willing to listen.

When asked what policies are now defunct, he declined to say, but added: These were UK-wide decisions, but the impact of these is would, I believe, be felt more keenly in Scotland, which is why I have made a strong case. .

I’m not trying to be evasive and not tell you. But the reason is that they haven’t been put forward, so there’s no point in putting them out there because they’re not going to happen now.

It will be the same in the Scottish government. MSPs will go to Nicola Sturgeon and say this is not going to be good for my area and I’m sure she took that on board as well.

Mr Ross also said he still believes a pro-Union coalition could emerge after the election if the SNP fails to secure a majority, although his offer last month was immediately rejected.

I think that it is possible. I understand in an election why Scottish Labor and Scottish Liberal Democrats could take a position which I hope could change if the outcome of the election permits, he said.