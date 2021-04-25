CBSE Board Exam Has Little In Life Value: Teenage Students Write Open Letter to PM Narendra Modi | India News

New Delhi: In view of the second wave of the coronavirus and the overwhelming situation in the country, the central government recently canceled the 2021 CBSE board exams for class 10 and postponed them for class 12. The relocation of the Center came after more than 30 lakh students signed an online form. petition and waited for the official announcement regarding the CBSE board exams.

Youth leader and philanthropist Siya Tayal was among the student protesters who called on the Central government to cancel the 2021 CBSE board exams. Tayal wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising the various concerns students, parents and teachers. In the letter, she stressed how living life is more important everyday than scoring marks on CBSE Council exams. The 15-year-old launched a social media campaign to @PMOIndia the open letter on April 13, which received support from students across the country and a few notable people.

In her letter, Tayal mentioned that she lost her father in 2020 due to a heart attack and the issues she faced during the pandemic. “In the larger scheme of life, jury exams are of little value. They are a means to an end and not an end in itself,” she wrote.

The sudden spike in COVID-19 coronavirus cases across the country has forced the central government to cancel and postpone the 2021 Class 10 and 12 CBSE Council exams respectively. The CBSE’s decision on Class 10, 12 2021 board exams prompted other state boards to postpone class 12 and cancel class 10 exams.

Last week, a statement was released by the Union Ministry of Education announcing that the CBSE will develop an ‘objective test’ for the assessment of students in Class Council 10.

The Indian School Certificate Exams also announced the postponement of the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Board exams in light of the increase in coronavirus cases.