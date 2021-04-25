The Business Week: Time to Buy (or Sell) a Home?

Home is where the wallet is

The housing market is booming, but when will it peak? According to Google, the search terms if I were to buy a house and sell my house have tended to hit all-time highs in recent months. (Same thing for when the housing market is going to collapse.) And it doesn’t take much to figure out why. The pandemic has caused people to scramble for more space to live, work and care in comfort, and lower interest rates have made mortgages more attractive. But strong demand and tight inventories have pushed home prices up about 16% since the start of the pandemic. Analysts believe the market will remain strong until at least the end of the year.

And after? (April 25-May 1)

iSpy Less

Apple introduced its latest product and software list last week, including new computer colors a mustard yellow desktop monitor, nobody? As expected, he also revealed the AirTag, a $ 29 disc that attaches to keys, wallets, and other items so they can be found if lost. But new privacy software has crept in with the jazzy stuff that will make it harder for advertisers to monitor people. The feature will require apps to get explicit permission from users before spying, sorry, monitoring their digital behavior. If people refuse, companies that rely on digital advertising (like, say, Facebook) should collect less data on user activity.

Tax dollars at work

Mr Biden put in place a new plan that would raise taxes for the wealthy to lower the costs of child care and education. The proposals dovetail with his campaign promise to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy, but not on households earning less than $ 400,000. Still, Wall Street was not happy with this, and the stock market fell after its announcement. Mr. Biden is expected to defend his ideas when he give his first address at a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

Moment Menthols

The tobacco industry has heavily marketed menthol cigarettes specifically to black communities for decades, and they are used by 85% of black smokers. (Due to their flavor, menthol cigarettes are considered easier to hook and more difficult to quit.) As a result, black Americans suffer disproportionate health consequences from addiction to menthol cigarettes. This Thursday, the US Food and Drug Administration respond to a court order which forces him to take a position on whether to ban the product. But it’s complicated. Some critics of the ban say it could cause police to more aggressively target black Americans suspected of selling illegal cigarettes.