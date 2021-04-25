Politics
The Business Week: Time to Buy (or Sell) a Home?
Hello. Have you already received your vaccine? The Biden administration is offering tax breaks to companies that give their workers paid time off to get vaccinated. Here’s what else you should know about business and tech for the week ahead. Charlotte cowles
What’s up? (April 18-24)
Green ambitions
On Earth Day, President Biden launched a virtual climate summit with a guest list from whom to world power, including Pope Bill Gates and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He put forward an ambitious goal for the United States to cut greenhouse gas emissions 50% below 2005 levels by 2030, setting the bar for other leaders to follow suit. The plan is aggressive in scope but vague on the details. Climate experts say it would require drastic changes in many areas of the country’s economy that are too drastic, some critics say. Think of a rapid transition to electric cars, the end of coal-fired power plants, and a vast expansion of wind power.
The last word
Amazons founder Jeff Bezos, who is stepping down as the company’s chief executive next quarter, addressed a few elephants in the room in his last (and last?) letter to shareholders. Such as: Even though Amazon workers in Alabama recently rejected a big union organizing campaign, they still think we need to do a better job for our employees. He also said workers have bathroom breaks whenever they want (i.e. they don’t have to pee in bottles, as you can read on Twitter). Anyway, what’s new at Amazon? The company is develop a furniture assembly service to compete with e-commerce homeware giant Wayfair, on the one hand. Oh and open a hairdressing salon in London where you can preview the hairstyles virtually before trying them on in real life.
Home is where the wallet is
The housing market is booming, but when will it peak? According to Google, the search terms if I were to buy a house and sell my house have tended to hit all-time highs in recent months. (Same thing for when the housing market is going to collapse.) And it doesn’t take much to figure out why. The pandemic has caused people to scramble for more space to live, work and care in comfort, and lower interest rates have made mortgages more attractive. But strong demand and tight inventories have pushed home prices up about 16% since the start of the pandemic. Analysts believe the market will remain strong until at least the end of the year.
And after? (April 25-May 1)
iSpy Less
Apple introduced its latest product and software list last week, including new computer colors a mustard yellow desktop monitor, nobody? As expected, he also revealed the AirTag, a $ 29 disc that attaches to keys, wallets, and other items so they can be found if lost. But new privacy software has crept in with the jazzy stuff that will make it harder for advertisers to monitor people. The feature will require apps to get explicit permission from users before spying, sorry, monitoring their digital behavior. If people refuse, companies that rely on digital advertising (like, say, Facebook) should collect less data on user activity.
Tax dollars at work
Mr Biden put in place a new plan that would raise taxes for the wealthy to lower the costs of child care and education. The proposals dovetail with his campaign promise to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy, but not on households earning less than $ 400,000. Still, Wall Street was not happy with this, and the stock market fell after its announcement. Mr. Biden is expected to defend his ideas when he give his first address at a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.
Moment Menthols
The tobacco industry has heavily marketed menthol cigarettes specifically to black communities for decades, and they are used by 85% of black smokers. (Due to their flavor, menthol cigarettes are considered easier to hook and more difficult to quit.) As a result, black Americans suffer disproportionate health consequences from addiction to menthol cigarettes. This Thursday, the US Food and Drug Administration respond to a court order which forces him to take a position on whether to ban the product. But it’s complicated. Some critics of the ban say it could cause police to more aggressively target black Americans suspected of selling illegal cigarettes.
