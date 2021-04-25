Who was named preferred leader by voters in NA-249 ahead of the April 29 by-polls?





Ahead of the April 29 by-elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan was nominated by voters in Karachis constituency NA-249 as their preferred political leader, keeping one step ahead of PML-Ns Nawaz Sharif.

In two out of three polls, Prime Minister Imran Khan was named the favorite, while in the third, Nawaz Sharif was declared the most popular.

Ipsos, Pulse Consultant and Gallup Pakistan released survey results based on the opinions of 1,200 to 1,400 registered voters in the constituency.

All three surveys took place between April 10 and April 20, 2021.

Ipsos survey

In the survey conducted by Ipsos, Prime Minister Imran Khan was the most popular leader in the constituency, with 20% of respondents choosing him.

Of the rest, 16% said Nawaz Sharif, 16% said Mustafa Kamal, 5% said Khadim Hussain Rizvi, 4% said Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, 4% said Maryam Nawaz Sharif, 3% said Maulana Fazlur Rehman , 3% said Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, 1% said Sirajul Haq, 1% said Asif Ali Zardari, 1% said Shahbaz Sharif and 1% said Saad Hussain Rizvi is their preferred choice.

Interestingly, 18% said none of the leaders mentioned above was their favorite.

Pulse consultant survey

In the poll by Pulse Consultant, on the preferred leader question answered by constituency voters, 18% said they preferred Prime Minister Imran Khan, after which 16% said party leader Pak Sarzameen Mustafa Kamal as their favorite, 10% chose Nawaz Sharif, 7% said Khadim Hussain Rizvi, 6% said Benazir Bhutto, 5% said Farooq Sattar, 4% said Pervez Musharraf, 3% said Maryam Nawaz and 2% said that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui is their favorite.

Gallup Pakistan survey

Unlike the two polls, in a Gallup Pakistan poll, 20% of voters in the constituency were in favor of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

Of the rest, 19% said Prime Minister Imran Khan was their favorite, 8% said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, 5% said Pervez Musharraf, 3% said Mustafa Kamal, 3% said Fazlur Rehman, 2% said Maryam Nawaz, 1% said Shahbaz Sharif, 1% said Asif Ali Zardari, 1% said Sirajul Haq and 1% said Benazir Bhutto was their favorite leader.

The remaining 22% said that none of the leaders mentioned qualified as their favorite.

Favorite political party

Not only was Prime Minister Imran Khan elected by respondents in two out of three polls as their preferred political leader, but the PTI was chosen as the preferred political party.

Among the respondents to the Ipsos Pakistan survey, 15% indicated PTI as their first choice, while 19% of the respondents to the Pulse Consultant survey chose PTI as their preferred party.

However, among respondents to the Gallup Pakistan survey, 19% chose PML-N as the party of choice.

All three survey companies predicted stiff competition, with the role of undecided voters as an important consideration. And with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan declared banned, the electoral base is likely to see a mass exodus of voters.

Favorite political party in the 2018 elections

A look at the results of the Ipsos and Gallup Pakistan surveys, which also asked respondents to indicate which party they voted for in the 2018 election, reveals that the PTI was also the front-runner at the time.

A majority of Gallup Pakistan respondents, 27% said they voted for PTI, followed by 23% said they voted for PML-N, 18% said they chose MQM-P at the time, 10% said they voted for PPP and 5% said they voted for the now banned TLP.

On the other hand, respondents to the Ipsos survey showed an even stronger taste for the PTI, with 31% saying they voted for the party.

The remaining 19% voted for PML-N, 18% for MQM-P, 7% for the now banned TLP and 5% for the PPP.

