Six months after Trump’s defeat, Arizona Republicans recount the vote





PHOENIX It seemed so simple in December.

Responding to angry voters who echoed former President Donald J. Trumps’ false statements about a stolen election, Arizona Republicans promised a detailed scrutiny of the vote that showed Mr Trump to be the top Republican candidate in the presidency to lose the state since 1996. We are having an audit, said State Senator Eddie Farnsworth in a judicial committee hearing. And then we can put that to rest.

But when a parade of flatbed trucks last week transported boxes of voting materials and 78 pallets containing the 2.1 million ballots from the larger Arizonas County to a decrepit local colosseum, it kicked off a process. audit at the seat of the pants who seemed more likely to do so. amplify Republican grievances than put them to rest.

Almost six months after Mr Trump’s lost election, the promised audit has turned into a blunder hunt that spanned a court battle, death threats and calls to arrest elected Maricopa County leaders , which includes Phoenix.

The head of Cyber ​​Ninjas, the Florida-based company Republican senators hired to oversee the audit, adopted Mr. Trumps’ baseless theories of electoral theft and suggested, contrary to available evidence, that Mr. Trump had actually won Arizona by 200,000 votes. Pro-Trump cable channel One America News Network has launched a fundraiser to fund the company and has been named one of the non-partisan observers who will keep the audit on track.

In fact, three previous reviews have shown no sign of significant fraud or any reason to doubt President Bidens’ victory. But senators now plan to hand-recount the 2.1 million votes cast in Maricopa County, or two-thirds of the total statewide vote.

Critics from both parties blame an effort that began as a way to appease Trump’s angry voters has turned into a political embarrassment and another blow to the once-inviolable democratic standard that losers and winners honor the results of elections.

Do you know the dog that grabbed the car? said Steve Gallardo, the only Democrat on the Republican-dominated Maricopa supervisory board. The dog does not know what to do with it.

After a brief Friday break ordered by a state court judge, the audit continues without clarifying who will do the counting, what it will cost and who will pay for the process, which is expected to last until mid -may. The One America Network is broadcasting it live and Mr. Trump is applauding from the sidelines.

In an emailed statement on Saturday, he praised the brave American patriots behind the effort and demanded that Governor Doug Ducey, a frequent target of his discontent, dispatch state police or the National Guard for their protection.

Katie Hobbs, Secretary of State for Arizonas, Democrat, was less enthusiastic.

My worry is getting worse by the hour, she said in an email Friday. It’s clear that no one involved in this process knows what they’re doing, and they’re making it up as they go.

Senate Speaker Karen Fann said in December that the audit did not have a hidden agenda and could not change the results of the Arizona election, regardless of what it showed.

Many of our constituents have a lot of questions about how the vote, the electoral system works, how secure it is, whether it is valid, she said, and so senators needed experts to look at the processes. vote and figure out what else we could do. to verify that the votes were correct and correct.

Other state legislatures have looked into false allegations of voter fraud. But Arizona’s audit, driven in part by rigged voting machine conspiracy theories, is in a league of its own. Experts say this underlines the shift to the right of the state legislature and the Republican Party even as the state moves closer to the political center.

I understand why they’re doing it, because half of the GOP thinks there was widespread fraud, said Mike Noble, a Phoenix pollster who made his debut in Republican politics. The only problem is that the majority of the electorate does not believe there has been widespread fraud.

The more they push this, he says, the more alienating they are in the middle.

In Arizona, the state party is led by Kelli Ward, a former state senator who rejected Mr Bidens’ victory and is supporting the audit. Under his leadership, the party in January censored Mr. Ducey, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain for their lack of loyalty to Mr. Trump.

The 16 Republicans in the state Senate reflect the parties’ shift to the right. The November election ousted the senates of the two more moderate Republicans, replacing one with a Democrat and the other with a Republican who claims his lifetime membership in the Oath Keepers, the extremist group that helped lead the assault against the United States Capitol on January 6.

Another self-proclaimed oath-keeper, State Representative Mark Finchem, proposed in January to give the legislature the power to reject presidential election results and choose new voters by majority vote. (The proposal went nowhere). Since then, Mr. Finchem has become a strong supporter of auditing.

Members of the Legislature are more inclined to believe in conspiracy theories and are more inclined to espouse them than in the past, said Barrett Marson, Phoenix campaign consultant and former Arizona State Republican spokesman House.

Ms. Fann, Mr. Farnsworth and Mr. Finchem did not respond to requests for interviews.

The Senate’s drift to the right can be explained simply, political analysts say. Most of the Senate’s 30 districts are so uncompetitive that the Democratic and Republican primaries effectively choose who serves as senators. Because most voters do not participate in primary elections, the ones that run for Republicans, it often means that Trump’s far-right supporters are the key to getting elected.

Responding to stolen election demands, through stricter election laws or surveys, is by far the biggest problem for these voters, said Chuck Coughlin, Republican campaign strategist in Phoenix.

They represent their constituency, he said. The whole process was designed to produce this.

Senators warmed to the idea of ​​an audit of Maricopa County from the first mention of it in early December.

Before long, they sent subpoenas to the county asking for the 2.1 million ballots, access to 385 voting machines, and other equipment such as registration books, passwords for people. voting machines and the personal details of everyone who has voted. Supervisors resisted, calling the elections fraud-free, and said they wanted a court ruling on the legality of the subpoenas.

The reaction was immediate: The four Republicans and a Democrat on the supervisory board were inundated with thousands of phone calls and emails from Trump supporters, many of whom came from out of state, promising violence.

All five supervisors were receiving death threats, said Gallardo, the Democratic supervisor. Two police officers were posted outside his home.

Hoping to avoid a dispute, supervisors hired two federally licensed firms to do a forensic check on the counties’ voting machines. The audit concluded that the equipment had functioned perfectly.

Ms Fann, who in the past had been viewed as a moderate conservative, said the Senate wanted tighter scrutiny. Senators said they hired an independent and qualified forensic audit firm for the task.

Then it developed that their pick, Allied Security Operations Group, claimed Arizona’s voting machines were hacked in an insidious and blatant ploy to elect Mr. Biden.

Senators backed off, but Jack Sellers, the chairman of Maricopa County supervisors, accused in a Facebook post of picking a debunked conspiracy theorist for the audit.

Spirits exploded and the 16 Republican senators offered to hold the supervisors in contempt, potentially sending them to jail.

But it fell apart after Sen. Paul Boyer, a Republican from Phoenix, stepped down after deciding he couldn’t jail supervisors for disobeying a subpoena they considered illegal.

As he stood on the Senate floor to explain his position, his cell phone began to buzz with furious texts and emails. Some were threatening; some mentioned the workplace of his wife and their young son.

It was like you better watch that your back was coming for you, Mr. Boyer said. The family spent days in hiding before returning home with a 24-hour police guard.

Just two weeks later, on February 27, a county court ruled that the Senate summons were legal.

The Senate, apparently caught off guard, initially refused to accept delivery of the subpoenaed material for lack of a safe place to store it. Officials rented a local colosseum, but the county sheriff’s office refused to provide security, calling the work outside of its scope.

The second firm hired to analyze the audit results, Cyber ​​Ninjas, claims to be an industry leader. But the Arizona Republic was quick to report that the company’s chief executive, Doug Logan, posted a litany of stolen election conspiracy theories on a Twitter account he deleted in January.

Among them was a retweeted article suggesting that Dominion Voting Systems, a favorite right-wing target, had stolen Mr. Trump 200,000 votes in Arizona. Dominion claims Cyber ​​Ninjas is run by conspiracy theorists and QAnon supporters who helped spread the big lie of a rigged election.

Mr Logan, at a press conference last week, said the company was engaged in a fair and transparent process. It’s really, really important to us that we have integrity in how we do that tally and the results that come with it, he told reporters.

Ms Fann said the company and others she will oversee are well qualified and experienced.

But unease about the audit continued to grow. Ms Hobbs, Secretary of State, called on State Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, to investigate the Senate’s handling of the procedure, citing a lack of transparency over ballot security . She noted that some of the more right-wing brands in the Legislature were given free access to the Colosseum although it remains unclear whether journalists and impartial election experts would be allowed to observe the proceedings.

He refused.

Greg Burton, editor of The Arizona Republic, said in a statement Friday that Senate leaders had restricted legitimate access to the press and handed Arizonas’ votes to conspiracy theorists.

Amid growing outcry, Republican senators who have approved and supported the audit since its inception have largely remained silent on concerns about its integrity.

Alain Delaqureur and Susan Beachy contributed to the research.

