Politics
Prime Minister Modi says India shaken by coronavirus ‘storm’, US is preparing aid
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to get vaccinated and exercise caution, saying the storm of infections has rocked India as the country sets a new world record for highest number of COVID-19 infections in a day.
The United States has said it is deeply concerned about the massive surge in coronavirus cases in India and will send aid quickly.
The number of cases has jumped by 349,691 in the past 24 hours, the fourth consecutive day of record highs. Hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds.
We were confident our morale was good after successfully battling the first wave, but this storm rocked the country, Modi said in a radio speech.
His government has come under fire for letting its guard down earlier this year, allowing large religious and political rallies to be held when cases in India fell below 10,000 a day and made no plans to strengthen health systems.
Hospitals and doctors have issued urgent notices saying they cannot cope with the rush of patients.
Outside a Sikh temple in the city of Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of Delhi, the street looked like a hospital emergency room, but filled with cars carrying COVID-19 patients then breathless. that they were hooked up to portable oxygen tanks.
Elsewhere, people were arranging stretchers and oxygen cylinders outside hospitals as they desperately urged authorities to take in patients, Reuters photographers said.
Every day, it’s the same situation, we end up with two hours of oxygen, we only receive assurances from the authorities, a doctor said on television.
Delhis Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended a lockdown in the capital that was due to end on Monday for a week. COVID-19 kills one person every four minutes in the city.
Epidemiologists and virologists say more infectious variants of the virus, including an Indian known as B.1.6.1.7, have fueled this fierce outbreak.
Doctors at the New Delhis All India Institute of Medical Sciences have found that one patient is currently infecting up to nine in ten contacts, up from four last year.
DEATHS RISE
India, a country of 1.3 billion people, has recorded a total of 16.96 million infections and 192,311 deaths from coronaviruses, after another 2,767 died overnight, ministry data shows of Health.
In the past month alone, daily cases have increased eight times and deaths have increased 10 times. Health experts say the number of deaths is likely much higher.
Our hearts are with the Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID-19 outbreak, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Twitter.
We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government and will rapidly deploy additional support to health heroes in India and India.
CRITICISM OF THE UNITED STATES
The United States has come under criticism in India for its controls on exports of raw materials for vaccines put in place through the Defense Production Act and an associated export embargo in February.
The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine maker, this month urged President Joe Biden to lift the blockage on raw material exports that are hurting his production of AstraZeneca vaccines.
Others, like US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, have urged the Biden administration to release unused vaccines in India.
When people in India and elsewhere are in desperate need of help, we cannot let vaccines sit in a warehouse, we must get them to where they will save lives, he said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed sympathy for the terrible suffering the pandemic has brought to India, her chief spokesperson Steffen Seibert said in a statement.
Germany stands in solidarity with India and is urgently preparing a support mission.
The outbreak in India is expected to peak in mid-May, with the daily number of infections reaching half a million, the Indian Express said, citing an internal government assessment.
The newspaper said VK Paul, a head of the COVID-19 task force, made the presentation during a meeting with Modi and the state’s chief ministers and said health infrastructure in the states heavily populated was not adequate to cope.
Paul did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Additional reports by Euan Rocha, Aditi Shah, Aditya Kalra, Krishna N Das and Rupam Jain and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Michael Perry and Frances Kerry
