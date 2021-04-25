US promises swift support for India, Indian healthcare workers





India is also receiving offers of assistance from all over the world, including Pakistan, France, Australia and the EU.

White House says US and India are in active conversation at high levels

The United States has pledged to quickly deploy support to India as the country reported a fourth consecutive day of world record COVID cases on Sunday.

A White House spokesman said the United States and India were in active conversation at high levels as the country battled the second wave of COVID-19.

Our hearts are with the Indian people in the midst of the appalling outbreak of COVID-19. We are working closely with our partners in the Government of India and will rapidly deploy additional support for health heroes in India and India, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter.

Publicity

Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 25, 2021

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States is deeply concerned about the latest outbreak.

The United States is deeply concerned about the severe COVID outbreak in India. We are working tirelessly to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they courageously fight this pandemic. More very soon, he tweeted.

Jake Sullivan (@ JakeSullivan46) April 25, 2021

Indo-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, meanwhile, called on the US administration to release doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in countries currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19, including India.

We are currently sitting on nearly 40 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the US stockpile, a stockpile that was not using and which we have already opened to fight COVID-19 in Mexico and Canada, Krishnamoorthi said in a report. communicated.

In order to stop the spread of this virus internationally and protect public health and our international economy, we need to release these vaccines now. I respectfully but strongly call on the Biden administration to release millions of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in countries hardest hit by the spread of COVID-19, including India, Argentina and potentially others.

Also read: The nation and its people are at war. The government is too scared to say it

India has also received offers of assistance from around the world, including Pakistan, France, Australia and the European Union, as it tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his solidarity with the Indians. We must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity, he tweeted. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go out to all who are suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood and around the world. I want to express our solidarity with the Indian people as they fight a dangerous wave of COVID-19. We must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

In a tweet on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron, Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said: I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this fight which spares no one. We are ready to lend our support.

European Council President Charles Michel said in a tweet that the EU stands in solidarity with the Indian people in the middle [the] resurgent COVID-19 pandemic.

Also read: Why vaccine deregulation is a bad economy and grim politics

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said: India’s generosity and leadership in providing vaccines to our region is appreciated. We will continue to work closely together to respond to this global crisis.

