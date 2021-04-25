Minutes before Trump left, mysterious Florida company reportedly took over part of Pentagon internet space





The Pentagon. Bill Clark / CQ Roll call via Getty Images

A mysterious Florida company is said to have taken control of a substantial portion of the Internet owned by the Pentagon, just three minutes before the end of President Donald Trump’s official term.

Since then, the company has increased its control to 6% of the Internet’s total, or about 175 million addresses, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

The Associated Press reported that it controlled more space than some of the world’s largest internet providers, including Comcast and AT&T.

The company has been identified as Global Resource Systems LLC, headquartered in Plantation, Florida. According to Florida state records, Global Resource Systems filed documents in October 2020. The documents indicated that it was incorporated in Delaware.

A spokesperson for the Department of Defense told the AP in a statement that the government is releasing the space to “assess, assess and prevent unauthorized use of the DoD’s IP address space.”

On Twitter on Saturday, the PA posted: “What a Pentagon spokesperson couldn’t explain is why the Defense Department chose Global Resource Systems LLC, a company that appears to have no existed only in September, to manage the address space. “

A blog post on Saturday from Doug Madory, director of internet analytics at Kentik, a networking information provider, detailed the “big mystery.”

On the opening day, at 4:57 p.m. UTC, or 11:57 a.m. in Washington, a message was posted by an “entity that hadn’t been heard of in over a decade,” Madory wrote.

The message came from AS8003, announcing that it had taken over unused ranges of IPv4 internet space belonging to the Defense Department, according to Madory.

The story continues

He wrote that the time had come “moments after Joe Biden was sworn in as President of the United States and minutes before the statutory end of Donald Trump’s administration at noon Eastern Time.” .

The PA and Post sent reporters to the address listed for Global Resource Systems, according to the reports. Both times, the journalists were fired without information.

Read the original article on Business Insider

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos