Review of CCP history elevates Xi Jinping to Mao Zedong’s level

Last week, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) revised its history again. Since 1999, the party has made these revisions once a decade, eliminating leaders who have crossed the line, erasing certain incidents from public memory, and putting its own gloss on major events.

The latest version, released earlier this month, was scheduled to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the founding of the parties. This new edition of party history endorses Xi Jinping’s policies, stepping up further efforts to boost his image as he prepares to secure a third term as head of business at the party’s next congress in 2022. This is unprecedented because, since 1980, no Chinese leader has occupied the country’s leading positions for a third term.

While indoctrinating entire generations with sanitized versions of events has always been important for authoritarian regimes, this is probably the first time the party has simultaneously launched a year-long campaign for the national study of its new history.

Everyone in the party of 92 million people, as well as all members of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), is mandated to study this Brief History of the Chinese Communist Party. It will also be taught in all schools and universities across the country.

The importance of the new story can be measured from the reports, articles and comments that appear every day in the People’s Daily, the official journal of parties, as well as extensive media coverage. On March 31, before the announcement of the revision, the main theoretical bimonthly review partys Qiu Shi (Seeking Truth) reproduced an unpublished speech by Xi on the importance of studying the history of the party. In his speech on February 20, Xi specifically listed eight important points for consideration.

The brief history and the study campaign also have political significance. They promote the image of Xis and elevate him to an equal position with Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, the most important Communist leaders in China. They reinforce the narrative, pushed since 2013, that China under Xi has embarked on another 30-year era like those of Mao and Deng.

Among the important differences between old and new versions is the emphasis on the Maos era. While the old version contained three or four chapters on Maos’ 30-year era, the new edition encapsulates it in just two. In addition, the old version took an in-depth look at the decade-long Cultural Revolution – the period of national unrest from 1966 and discussed it in an 11,000-word long chapter, holding Mao responsible for the dire catastrophe.

The new version appears to absolve Mao of the excesses of cultural revolutions, reduced references to it to one page, and made no mention of the party rectification, anti-right struggle, great leap forward or overthrow of the gang of four. . Instead, he says the internal turmoil was not caused by Mao but rather because many of his ideas for building socialism were not fully implemented. In fact, he credits Mao with exploring new ways to tackle corruption, special privileges, and red tape within the party and government, indicating his toughening stance under Xi.

The new version predictably takes a more hawkish and nationalistic approach to major events, endorsing Xis’ aggressive foreign policy. Writing on the day of the new story’s release, the Hong Kong-based company Apple Daily said that while the old edition emphasized Deng Xiaopings’ low-key approach to diplomacy, the new version highlights the party’s increased efforts to deal with Western sanctions. He recalls that in November 1989, long after the West imposed sanctions on China following the bloody crackdown on Tiananmen Square in June 1989, Deng told US President Richard Nixon that the Chinese people would not ask. never the cancellation of sanctions, even if they dragged on for 100 years.

However, this candidacy for a third term may not be done without a serious hiccup. Resentments among a wide range of people that have persisted from last year and exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, could resurface closer to the Party Congress.

Jayadeva Ranade is a former Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, and is currently Chair of the Center for China Analysis and Strategy

Opinions expressed are personal