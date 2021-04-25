PMK Coordination Minister forwarded Jokowi’s message to the family of the Nanggala-402 crew





Of course, in addition, we will also continue to provide support Surabaya (ANTARA) – Minister for the Coordination of Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy conveyed the message of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) when he met a number of families of the crew of the crew of the Nanggala-402 Submarine Ship of the Republic of Indonesia (KRI). “My arrival here received a direct order from President Jokowi to keep in touch with the family of the crew of KRI Nanggala-402,” he said in a meeting held at headquarters on Sunday. of the Fleet Command (Koarmada) II Surabaya. KRI Nanggala-402, with a crew of 53, has been declared drowned after previously losing contact during training in the Bali Sea, since Wednesday (21/4). “The president expressed his deepest concern. Let’s hope that it will have courage, and I hope that this tragedy will be able to be passed well ”, declared the Minister of coordination Muhadjir. Personally, he believes that the commander of the Indonesian National Army (TNI) actually did his best to strengthen the family of the KRI Nanggala-402 crew. “An order from the President who instructed me to keep in direct contact today to ensure that the mental strengthening of the family has been given. Of course, in addition to that, we will also continue to give our support, ”he said. Also Read: President: Best Efforts For KRI Nanggala Crew Will Always Be Made Essentially, he continued, President Jokowi gave mental reinforcement to the families of the crew of the KRI Nanggala-402, including ordering him as coordinating minister of the PMK and minister of social affairs Tri Rismaharini to go directly to their homes. Previously, the West German-made submarine lost contact while firing missiles in Bali waters. Naval Chief of Staff Admiral Yudi Margono explained that the submarine’s last contact was recorded on Wednesday (21/4), at 3 a.m. WIB, shortly before the dive. Until 03:30 WIB, the foredeck of the submarine could still be seen by the Sea Rider team from a distance of 50 meters. In addition, from 3:46 am, WIB KRI Nanggala-402 began to dive and was not visible on the surface of the seawater. Since then, KRI Nanggala-402 has not responded even though it continues to be monitored. KRI Nanggala-402 should have resurfaced on Wednesday (21/4), at 5.15 am WIB. However, until now, the existence of the submarine is still being researched. Yudo said the components attached to the submarine and believed to be part of KRI Nanggala-402 were found during the search for KRI Nanggala-402. “These components come in the form of torpedo tube straighteners, grease (underwater lubricant), prayer mats, and a few retractable sponges,” he said. Read also: Menag invites the community to “pray” for the crew of the KRI Nanggala-402

Also Read: MUI Urges People To Call Supernatural Prayer For Nanggala-402 Submarine Crew

Also read: Khofifah: We are in mourning, majority of soldiers are residents of East Java Journalist: Fiqih Arfani / Hanif Nashrullah

Editor: M. Hari Atmoko

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos