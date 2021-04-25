Modi: COVID-19 rocked India | Voice of America





COVID-19 has rocked India, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his monthly radio address on Sunday. 349,691 new cases of COVID had been recorded in the previous 24 hours, another daily record, the country’s health ministry said on Sunday. The new infection figures are likely underestimated, public health officials have warned. A recent account in The New York Times said, as staggering as the ministry’s reports come from a day-long series with more than 300,000 new infections, the numbers are only a fraction of the actual scope of the viruss spread. The United States is under pressure from the international community to release some of its COVID vaccines stored in India and other countries in need of vaccines. In addition to the hundreds of thousands of new daily cases of COVID, India is also experiencing an oxygen shortage, literally leaving COVID patients breathless. The Biden administration’s senior medical adviser on the pandemic, Dr Anthony Fauci, said on Friday that the United States was trying to help India contain its coronavirus outbreak by providing technical support and assistance. Phnom Penh closed its markets on Saturday. The Cambodian capital was blocked on April 15, but the markets remained open. The high infection rates in the markets, however, prompted the local government to issue close orders for the markets on Friday. The snap decision took effect on Saturday, catching many residents off guard, forcing them to advocate with the government for food. The market block is in effect until May 7. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Cambodia has one of the lowest COVID infection rates in the world with 9,359 cases. The governor of the US state of New York announced on Saturday that the state would immediately resume vaccination of residents with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, despite evidence that it is linked to rare cases of blood clots. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement in a statement a day after a U.S. health panel recommended ending a hiatus on vaccine use. World-renowned public health experts from the federal government and our own independent task force have reviewed the data and reaffirmed that Johnson & Johnson vaccine use can resume, Cuomo said. New York State will resume administration of this vaccine at all of its state-run sites effective immediately. Advisors from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be resumed in the US after regulators suspended it last week to examine reports of blood clots rare but serious in a handful of Americans who had received the shot. The panel voted 10-4 to resume the vaccine, arguing that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported early Sunday that there were more than 146 million COVID-19 infections worldwide. The United States remains at the top of the list as the country with the most infections, with more than 32 million. India is second on the list with nearly 17 million cases, followed by Brazil with 14.3 million.

