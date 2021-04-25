PM Imran remembers 25 years of PTI struggle on founding day





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday recalled his days after founding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 25 years ago.

Founded in Lahore on April 25, 1996 by the current Prime Minister Imran Khan, the party aims to create a welfare state similar to that of Madina, providing the masses with all basic amenities, including education, health and social welfare. employment.

Live broadcast: Message from the Prime Minister of Pakistan @ ImranKhanPTI on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 25th Youm-e-Tasees (25.04.2021) #PrimeMinisterImranKhan # PTI25Years_AgainstMafia https://t.co/6esxi9rpUf

– Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 25, 2021

In a series of Facebook posts on the founding day of the PTI, Khan shared two videos of himself from the start of his “political struggle for justice and a government that works for the weakest in society.”

Imran Khan ran for the seat of the National Assembly of Pakistan in the Pakistani general election of 1997 as a PTI candidate from two constituencies – NA-53, Mianwali and NA-94, Lahore – but failed and lost the two seats for the benefit of PML (N) candidates.

In 2013, he formed a government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and led his opposition party in Punjab and Sindh.

However, in 2018, the Imran-led PTI won the maximum number of seats in national and provincial assemblies, with the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) claiming to have won a total of 116 of the 270 seats contested.

Khan played international cricket for two decades at the turn of the 20th century. He was the skipper of the Pakistani team which lifted the Cricket World Cup in 1992.

Party leaders, workers and supporters have also taken to social media to share their struggle for all these years.

A man, a mission and a huge conviction … that’s Imran Khan. 25 years of fighting the ITP have not been easy, but nothing great has ever come out of comfort. The fight against all those who were unjust to this country will continue, the nation is right behind Kaptaan! # 25FabulousYearsofPTI pic.twitter.com/S1NqeuWvkh

– Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) April 24, 2021

Special tribute to the insafi and PTI SMT volunteers, who fight on behalf of PTI & Kaptaan 24/7. Spread the word and counter the endless flow of fake news. All done in a selfless way without seeking any reward except the dream of naya Pakistan # 25FabulousYearsofPTI

– Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 25, 2021

# PTI25Years_AgainstMafia pic.twitter.com/Xrc3dvEGUP

– PTI (@PTIofficial) April 25, 2021

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said in a statement that the PTI is “a metaphor for the politics of the Pakistani people and hope for politicians.”

25 # 25FabulousYearsofPTI @ fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/q8jx1qKMjc

– Fawad Chaudhry (Updates) (@FawadPTIUpdates) April 25, 2021

In a tweet, he said Imran Khan’s fight was for a society where law enforcement was equal for the strong and the weak.

“This movement is still ongoing and with the grace of Allah Naya Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan would become a reality,” he added.







