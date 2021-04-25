Trump supporters could be incited into future violence as he continues to promote 2020 election lies, DOJ says – CBS Baltimore





(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump’s continued promotion of the ‘big lie’ about the 2020 election could still incite his supporters to violence, the Justice Department and judges noted repeatedly this week, so that the courts assess the future dangerousness of those accused of the riot on the United States Capitol.

This week, two federal judges spoke about misinformation about 2020 from right-wing figures, and even Trump himself, as they considered keeping suspected rioters on Capitol Hill in jail ahead of trial.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 13 deaths reported Sunday as hospitalizations and positivity rate decline

And Justice Department prosecutors are arguing more explicitly that the violent threats flowing from Trump’s conspiracy theories are still alive and that Trump supporters may be called upon to act again.

“It is never too late” for extremist pro-Trump groups like the Proud Boys to mobilize, because the political climate on the right has not changed much since Trump left office, argued the federal prosecutor Jason McCullough at a hearing for one of the Proud defendants. Boys leaders earlier this week.

Comments from prosecutors and judges show how Trump’s post-presidential lie about 2020 complicates matters for some of his most ardent supporters – including people who responded to his call to come to Washington on January 6 and who are now in prison awaiting trial.

Trump is still ‘constantly’ lying about 2020

Most Trump supporters still believe his lies about 2020, according to a recent poll, including a February Quinnipiac University poll that found 76% of Republicans believed there was “widespread fraud.” during the election. There is no evidence of massive voter fraud, audits in key states confirmed the accuracy of the results, and election officials on both sides said the vote was free and fair.

Nonetheless, Republican lawmakers in swing states have used their concerns about fraud to propose and enact restrictive voting laws that many experts say make voting more difficult.

Trump has embraced many of these proposals and has continued to peddle election plots in recent interviews and statements. He said on Friday that “large-scale electoral fraud” had taken place and praised Arizona Republicans who ordered a new audit of ballots in Democratic stronghold in Maricopa County, despite previous audits n ‘having revealed no general irregularities.

Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan raised some of Trump’s other recent comments in a written notice Tuesday that kept one of the men accused of dragging and beating police on the Capitol Terrace in prison.

“The Court is not convinced that the discontent and concern over the legitimacy of the election results has dissipated for all Americans. Former President Donald J. Trump continues to make forceful public comments on the “stolen elections,” berating individuals who did not reject the allegedly illegitimate results that put the current administration in place, ”Sullivan wrote.

The issue was raised Thursday during a hearing for another defendant in the same case.

“The unsubstantiated allegations are out there, and they are constantly being made by the former president,” said Sullivan, prompting a defense attorney to condemn Trump’s comments as “absolutely reprehensible” and to express hope that “Someone” “will try to stop”. The lie.

The defendants who feared Sullivan would commit future violence – Jack Whitton of Georgia and Michael Lopatic of Pennsylvania – have remained in jail since their arrest.

Right-wing media still ‘stoke’ anger

The “big lie” is perpetuated not only in Trump’s press releases, but also in numerous media that encouraged him during his presidency, which are deeply influential among his supporters.

READ MORE: Maryland Resumes Johnson & Johnson’s COVID Vaccinations After CDC, FDA Break

Many of these right-wing media have devoted air time to false statements about the 2020 election.

“It’s not as if the efforts of some political leaders and media figures to stoke this type of anger have diminished in any way,” Judge Amy Berman Jackson said at a hearing Thursday, where she suspected of releasing an alleged Capitol Hill rioter from prison who claimed he had been called by God to enter the Senate chamber and said he would take up arms in a revolution if necessary.

She added: “Isn’t it fair to say that the same political issues and the same political concerns are pumped into the airways daily?”

But due to strict legal standards, Jackson chose to free the man, Joshua Black from Alabama, from house arrest. He pleaded not guilty to an indictment of eight counts.

“Do you understand that if you oppose the current leadership of this country and choose illegal means to bring about change, you will violate your conditions of release?” Jackson asked Black in court.

“Yes, Your Honor, I understand,” he said, then took an oath, with his eyes closed and one hand cuffed, to comply with his decision.

Future danger

The question of the future dangerousness of the rioters on Capitol Hill comes up in part because of an appeal ruling that prompted judges to question whether a pro-Trump mob could attack again.

This federal appeals court, whose rulings govern trial courts dealing with those accused of the Capitol riot, noted that January 6 was a one-off event – the threat from the crowds likely never repeated. The court said “specific circumstances” made Jan. 6 possible because the electoral college vote was taking place as Trump supporters rallied against the perception of fraud.

This allowed prosecutors to further debate the current political environment. In court files regarding the detention of rioters on Capitol Hill, the Justice Department is now addressing head-on the possibility of a lingering Trump-inspired danger.

Prosecutors explained to a judge in a court who testified Thursday that his riot cases on Capitol Hill pursue members of the right-wing militia and people who have said they want to “continue in similar violent efforts until the ‘current administration be overthrown’.

Prosecutors also noted in another criminal case on Friday that defendant Nathaniel DeGrave uploaded a photo of Trump in late January, calling him his “idol.” DeGrave is accused of driving across the country to the Capitol with two other people who gathered a cache of weapons and a walkie-talkie communication plan, then got into an argument with a Capitol police officer. He pleaded not guilty.

“The defendant is of course entitled to his political preferences. But given his previous acts of traveling across the country with weapons to “ stop the theft ” and interfere with the peaceful transition of power on behalf of his idol, “prosecutors wrote,” and inflammatory rhetoric Continuing his idol on a stolen election, the defendant continues to pose a concrete and articulate threat to the community.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 in Maryland: More than 1.1K new cases and 15 deaths reported on Saturday

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos