Politics
Indonesian submarine found cracked in three parts
A Indonesia confirmed on Sunday 25, that the submarine KRI Nanggala-402, which had been missing for four days, was found in the Bali Sea, divided into at least three parts. The country’s president, Joko Widodo, mourned the deaths of the 53 crew members.
On Saturday 24, the country had already changed the status of the ship from “missing” to “sunk”. Rescuers had found new items, including a life jacket.
Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono said the submarine was split into three parts – the hull, stern and main part – and was found with them separated. The explanation for this is that the KRI Nanggala-402 may have been crushed by the water pressure because it is at a depth greater than it could withstand. Sonar used by rescue teams detected an object similar to the 850-meter-deep vessel. The submarine, however, is capable of descending below 250 meters.
KRI Nanggala-402 lost contact with the Navy on the 21st, while conducting military exercises in the north of the island of Bali. After being allowed to submerge himself, he stopped responding to contacts. Authorities are determining if the submarine suffered a major electrical failure that prevented the crew from returning to the surface.
So far, the search has relied on more than ten helicopters and search vessels dispatched to the area where contact has been lost, with assistance from the United States, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and India.
The crash of the Indonesian ship comes three years after a similar ship went missing in Argentina, which in 2017 lost the ARA San Juan. The submarine sank after an internal explosion not explained until today. In 2000, the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk sank after an explosion in the torpedo compartment.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]