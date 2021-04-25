Indonesian submarine found cracked in three parts

A Indonesia confirmed on Sunday 25, that the submarine KRI Nanggala-402, which had been missing for four days, was found in the Bali Sea, divided into at least three parts. The country’s president, Joko Widodo, mourned the deaths of the 53 crew members.

On Saturday 24, the country had already changed the status of the ship from “missing” to “sunk”. Rescuers had found new items, including a life jacket.

Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono said the submarine was split into three parts – the hull, stern and main part – and was found with them separated. The explanation for this is that the KRI Nanggala-402 may have been crushed by the water pressure because it is at a depth greater than it could withstand. Sonar used by rescue teams detected an object similar to the 850-meter-deep vessel. The submarine, however, is capable of descending below 250 meters.

KRI Nanggala-402 lost contact with the Navy on the 21st, while conducting military exercises in the north of the island of Bali. After being allowed to submerge himself, he stopped responding to contacts. Authorities are determining if the submarine suffered a major electrical failure that prevented the crew from returning to the surface.

So far, the search has relied on more than ten helicopters and search vessels dispatched to the area where contact has been lost, with assistance from the United States, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and India.

The crash of the Indonesian ship comes three years after a similar ship went missing in Argentina, which in 2017 lost the ARA San Juan. The submarine sank after an internal explosion not explained until today. In 2000, the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk sank after an explosion in the torpedo compartment.