UK to fly ventilators and oxygen concentrators to friend and partner India

More than 600 life-saving medical equipment, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators, will soon be on their way to India to support the country in its fight against Covid-19, the British government said on Sunday.

The assistance program, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), follows a request from India and the earlier pledge of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to help “friend and partner ” from India.

The first batch of rescue equipment is expected to arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, followed by further shipments during the week.

We stand with India as a friend and partner during what is a time of deep concern in the fight against COVID-19, said Boris Johnson.

Critical medical equipment, including hundreds of oxygen concentrators and ventilators, is now on its way from the UK to India to support efforts to prevent the tragic loss of life caused by this terrible virus, a he declared.

We will continue to work closely with the Government of India during this difficult time and I am determined to ensure that the UK does everything in its power to support the international community in the global fight against the pandemic, a added the British Prime Minister.

A total of nine overhead containers of supplies, including 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators, will be sent from the UK to India next week.

We are supporting our Indian friends with vital medical equipment at a difficult time for them in this pandemic, said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

We must all work together to fight Covid-19. India is a very important partner for us, so we are providing oxygen concentrators and ventilators to help save the lives of the most vulnerable. We will follow this first delivery with additional support, based on our ongoing discussions with the Indian government, he said.

The UK government said its Department of Health and Social Affairs had worked closely with the National Health Service (NHS), as well as UK suppliers and manufacturers, to identify back-up medical equipment from stocks excess that can be transported to India.

The heartbreaking scenes in India show once again how terrible this terrible disease is. We are determined to support the Indian people through this very difficult time, and I am extremely grateful to those who worked hard to make this initial delivery a reality, said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

This first delivery of rescue equipment will provide much needed assistance and we are ready to do more. The global pandemic has challenged health systems around the world and the best way to overcome adversity is to unite and together defeat this terrible disease, he said.

FCDO said equipment en route to India will be crucial to help save the lives of many vulnerable people. Oxygen concentrators can extract oxygen from the air into the atmosphere so that it can be delivered to patients, relieving the oxygen systems in hospitals and allowing the delivery of oxygen in situations where hospital oxygen supplies are depleted.

The ministry said the government was continuing to work with the Indian government to identify further assistance it could provide in the coming days, describing it as the latest example of collaboration between the UK and India during the pandemic.

The announcement comes as India saw another day of devastating infection rates as hospitals continue to tackle oxygen shortages.