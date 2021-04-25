Politics
Germany Prepares Support for India Amid Deadly COVID Wave | News | DW
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday her government was preparing emergency aid for India as the country grapples with a devastating spike in coronavirus infections.
“To the Indian people, I would like to express my sympathy for the terrible suffering that COVID-19 has again caused in your communities,” Merkel said in a message shared on Twitter by her spokesperson Steffen Seibert.
“The fight against the pandemic is our common fight. Germany stands in solidarity with India and is urgently preparing a support mission.”
I ‘alarmed’
Later, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed alarm at the situation in India.
“The EU is pooling its resources to respond quickly to India’s request for assistance,” von der Leyen said on Twitter. “We are in full solidarity with the Indian people!”
The comments from Brussels and Berlin came as India posted a new daily record of 349,691 coronavirus cases and 2,767 deaths, the worst toll since the start of the pandemic.
The capital New Delhi, the hardest-hit city in the country, extended its lockdown for a week on Sunday as hospitals grappled with a shortage of beds and oxygen supplies. Cemeteries are said to have run out of space due to an increase in the death toll.
“We have decided to extend the lockdown for a week … The ravages of the crown[virus] continues and there is no respite. Everyone is in favor of extending the lockdown, ”Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a video statement.
What help is India getting?
The United States said earlier on Sunday it was rushing to send aid to the hard-hit country.
“We will quickly deploy additional support to the Indian people and health heroes in India,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter.
The move comes amid calls from some U.S. lawmakers asking the Biden administration to relax intellectual property rules.
India called for a temporary waiver on vaccine patents to allow more countries to manufacture vaccines and speed up their deployment.
India’s longtime rival Pakistan has also offered to deliver medical supplies following the recent thaw in relations between nuclear-weapon neighbors.
“In solidarity with the Indian people following the current wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has offered to provide humanitarian aid to India, including ventilators,” the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday in a statement.
What has the government done to contain the pandemic?
The Indian government has deployed military planes and trains to deliver oxygen to New Delhi and waived customs on importing oxygen and medical supplies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the government was fighting with all its might.
“Our spirits were on top after successfully dealing with the first wave,” Modi said in a radio address. “But this storm shook the nation.”
Modi had declared his victory over the coronavirus in January.
Critics criticized his government for allowing large religious and political gatherings to take place and for failing to plan the devastating wave the country is now facing.
What is the situation in India?
The 349,691 coronavirus cases reported in India on Sunday mark a new world record in one day. The country has more than 16.9 million infections in total, behind only the United States.
Amid the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, the country’s health system is reaching a breaking point, with reports of medical supplies and oxygen becoming scarcer.
Crematoriums and cemeteries are also overwhelmed by the new wave of cases.
Some 192,311 people have died from the coronavirus in India so far, although experts say the toll is likely a huge undercount. Suspected cases are usually not included, and many deaths have been attributed to underlying conditions.
