GOP representative slammed Liz Cheney’s ‘attitude’ after voting to impeach Trump





Representative Liz Cheney was berated by several male GOP colleagues after her vote to impeach Trump. Representative Norman from South Carolina told Cheney she had “a defiant attitude,” according to the Times. Cheney refused to apologize for her vote and the caucus decided to keep her in charge. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Last year, GOP Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming was put to the test by the more conservative elements in her party.

As House Republican No. 3, Cheney’s has a huge platform to influence party leadership.

However, after Cheney decided to join nine other Republicans and every House Democrat in impeaching former President Donald Trump of “inciting insurgency” for his role in the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill , his stock in the party flowed among many members.

By going against the reigning leader of her own party, her leadership position was quickly jeopardized.

After the controversial vote, House Republicans discussed Cheney’s fate at the party conference on February 3.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, gave a deeply personal speech, saying she was “deeply, deeply concerned about the direction our party is taking,” according to The New York Times Magazine.

“We cannot become QAnon’s party,” she stressed. “We cannot become the Holocaust denial party. We cannot become the white supremacist party. We all watched in horror what happened on January 6th.”

On that fateful day, Trump lambasted Cheney in his speech to his supporters who gathered near the Capitol before many of them stormed the Capitol building.

“The Liz Cheneys of the world, we have to get rid of them,” he said.

The former vice president called his daughter to let her know that Trump had called her by name during her speech, according to the Times.

At the February 3 GOP conference meeting, several members asked Cheney to apologize for voting to impeach Trump, but she refused.

“I can’t do this,” she said.

Read more: Prosecuting Trump doesn’t appear to be a DOJ priority under Attorney General Biden. But look at Georgia and New York.

A contingent of members lined up to speak on the topic, with around half of the speakers indicating they would support Cheney’s removal from leadership, according to the Times.

Rep. Ralph Norman from South Carolina said he was disheartened by Cheney’s vote before criticizing his personality, according to the Times.

“The other thing that bothers me, Liz … is your attitude,” he said. “You have a provocative attitude.”

Representative John Rutherford, of Florida, said that by Cheney’s vote against Trump, she was not acting as a “team player.”

According to the Times, Representative Mike Kelly from Pennsylvania even compared Cheney’s actions to an abandoned girlfriend rooted in another team.

“You look in the stands and see your girlfriend on the opposition side, that’s a hell of a hard thing to swallow,” he said.

A GOP colleague said aloud, “She’s not your girlfriend!”

Many Republican women in Washington were shocked by this statement.

“We emailed this, just horrified, commenting in real time,” said former GOP representative Barbara Comstock of Virginia.

Cheney would not have been moved by the heated speech, answering only direct questions.

When Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy of California tried to sidestep the issue, Cheney insisted that a vote on his status in the party be taken that day.

In a 145-61 vote, the GOP caucus decided to keep Cheney in charge.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ngcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos