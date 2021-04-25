Senator Cotton talks about foreign policy, DC’s statehood, expansion of the Supreme Court and its political future

Still shy about running for president in 2024, U.S. Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Offered a wide range of opinions in an interview on Sunday April 25 on foreign and domestic policy issues and the 2022 electoral cycle and 2024.

Cotton, the junior state senator, was re-elected to a six-year term in November 2020. He was active on the electoral track for his fellow Republicans in 2020 and plans to travel widely to support GOP candidates in 2022. He does not still isn’t willing to do it. Discuss the speculation that he could run for president in 2024.

I do not want to speculate on an election that will take place in three years. Because right now our goal should be to stop Biden’s agenda in Congress. And then in the medium term, trying to win back Congress in 2022, he said in an interview with Talk Business & Politics. One reason I’m going to Iowa, [Sen.] Chuck Grassley is running for reelection, and because the House of Iowa is truly at the center of the political universe. Three of them were extremely competitive last year. One of them won by just six votes.

Cotton said he did not commit and could not compete in the 2022 Arkansas GOP primary. Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge are the two Republican candidates for the nomination. Sanders is seen as the current favorite based on private polls and fundraising prowess.

It’s not my plan right now to weigh in on any of the open seats we’re going to have, not just here in Arkansas, but across the country, Cotton said. I supported some of my other fellow senators who are incumbent. But at this mid-term point, I’m not getting into primary races yet, especially here in Arkansas where I have so many friends running for so many different offices.

STATE OF DC, EXPANSION OF THE SUPREME COURT

Cotton thinks the creation of a state in Washington, DC, which House Democrats have endorsed, is too partisan an idea. He advocated a change in the US Constitution for those who want to see this movement.

Washington is not a state, it is a city. And it’s not just any city, it’s a federal city. And it was designed by our founders to be the federal city so that it was independent of any influence from the state government, he said. If you wanted to give representation in Congress to the residents of Washington DC, there is a way to do it. It adopts a constitutional amendment.

Expanding the United States Supreme Court beyond its current composition of nine judges, Cotton said a larger court would destroy the institution, even though the court had more judges previously.

The reason why racing the Supreme Court would destroy the Supreme Court is that it would make it clear that the Supreme Court is nothing more than another partisan political institute, he said.

When noting that the Supreme Court already had a partisan reputation, Cotton said he was still opposed to expanding the courts.

They [citizens] shouldn’t feel that way and the Supreme Court shouldn’t be acting that way. Now, I certainly criticize certain decisions of the Supreme Court and sometimes the judges who write that decision. It’s different to say that I don’t like these decisions that much. We should add the number of judges from my constitutional perspective so that I get the kind of rulings I want, he said.

FOREIGN POLICE

Cotton shared comments and positions on several important foreign policy developments.

On the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, Cotton favors but cautious I remain concerned about the collapse of the Afghan government after our departure and the return of the Taliban to power and allowing terrorist organizations to use it as a refuge, ”he said. “Thanks to the intelligence networks that we have developed in Afghanistan, thanks to advances in intelligence and surveillance, reconnaissance and long-range strike technologies since then, it is possible that we may continue to conduct targeted operations against targets. high-value terrorists there.

On Russia, he said the current sanctions are ineffective and wants a more aggressive US policy I would not have extended the new START treaty. I would have given at most a year to negotiate a better treaty. It advances American interests. I would immediately stop the construction of this submarine pipeline, which is a great victory for Russia and a terrible loss for our allies in Eastern Europe. And I would say clearly that if he [Putin] engages in military aggression across international borders, against Ukraine, that we will not issue half measures of sanctions, we will go full measure. We will begin to target its assets and the assets of its oligarchs that they have hidden in all the dark corners of the global financial system.

On the American-Chinese interdependence We can no longer be dependent on China for critical products China shows no reluctance to promote its national interest, if you have listened to Xi Jinping’s speeches. We are always going to have economic ties between our countries, as I said, it is a targeted decoupling. It is not about cutting all economic ties with China, but any place where China has a point of influence against the United States or can influence the behavior of the United States may cause us to sacrifice some of our fundamental security interests for economic reasons. . We have to find a way to break those ties. And China, frankly, is doing the same as well.

You can watch Sen’s full interview. Cottons in the video below.