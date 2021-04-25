FM returns to Islamabad today after two-day Turkish visit





Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is due to return to Islamabad today after completing his two-day visit to Turkey, mainly to attend the Istanbul Conference. Before his departure, the foreign minister, in a video message, said the purpose of his visit was also to attend the trilateral ministerial meeting of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Turkey. He said that although Turkey is also facing the COVID situation, the Istanbul Conference was still organized with the importance of the Afghan peace process in mind. However, he said advocacy could not be suspended on the non-participation of the Taliban but that Pakistan, Afghanistan and Turkey maintained their trilateral engagement and discussed peace in Afghanistan which followed a comprehensive declaration. . During the two-day visit, the Foreign Minister also held bilateral meetings with the Turkish counterpart and the Afghan counterpart to discuss bilateral relations. The Foreign Minister thanked Turkey for giving impetus to the Afghan peace process and for organizing the trilateral meeting in addition to continuing to support Pakistan on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by the India. He said Turkey’s support for the Kashmir cause is encouraging for both Pakistanis and the Kashmiri people. During the meeting with the Turkish FM, they also discussed the next summit meeting of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council which will also be attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. During his meeting with the Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs, he addressed the issue of visas as well as the release of Pakistani prisoners held in Afghanistan for minor offenses. The Foreign Minister thanked his Afghan counterpart for his positive response and the assurance of full cooperation.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos