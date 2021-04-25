McCarthy avoids questions over phone call with Trump amid riot





House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of R-California bypassed questions in an interview on Sunday about his Jan.6 phone call with then-President Donald Trump as he The Capitol riot continued.

Speaking to “Fox News Sunday,” McCarthy said Trump was unaware of what was happening on Capitol Hill when he first contacted him. A former Trump adviser told the Washington Post that the former president was watching events unfold on television, a story Trump later denied.

“I was the first person to contact him during the riots,” McCarthy said. “He didn’t see it. What he said at the end of the call was to tell me that he was going to post something to make sure that this was stopped. And that’s what he did.

As host Chris Wallace responded, this video posted by Trump was “much later” and “was a pretty weak video.” In this video, which was posted hours after the riot began, Trump urged the rioters to “Come home. We love you. You are very special.”

Pressed over the account that Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler, R-Wa., Shared on the appeal, which was launched over two months ago during Trump’s second impeachment trial, McCarthy said: “My conversations with the president are my conversations with the president. “

“I got into the idea of ​​making sure we could stop what was going on inside the Capitol at that time,” he said. “The president said he would help.”

In February, Beutler said in a statement that McCarthy had contacted Trump to end the riot.

“When McCarthy finally reached out to the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president first repeated the lie that it was the antifa that had violated the Capitol,” wrote Herrera Beutler, one of 10 House Republicans who voted. to impeach Trump for his conduct surrounding the murderous riot.

McCarthy refuted that and told the President they were Trump supporters. That’s when, according to McCarthy, the President said, ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset than you by the election, “” she said.

Separately, three sources brief on the matter told NBC News that the two argued with profanity. Sources described the call, which came as a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol amid the assertion of electoral college votes, as “unfriendly” and bordering on l ‘inconsistency. At one point on the call, according to a Republican lawmaker briefed on what was said, McCarthy told Trump: Who the F – do you think you’re talking to?

In addition to Beutler, a Republican congressman familiar with the conversation also confirmed that Trump had commented to McCarthy that the rioters were more upset than he was about the election.

At the time, Beutler’s comments confirmed information detailing the conversation and contradicted Trump’s lawyers’ argument that he was immediately “horrified” by the riot and acted quickly.

Speaking in the House on Jan. 13, McCarthy said Trump “bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters” and “should have immediately denounced the crowd when he saw what was happening. was taking place “.

He added that Trump “must accept his share of the blame, quell the unrest and ensure that President-elect Joe Biden can start his term successfully.”

The following week, McCarthy told reporters, “I don’t believe he provoked it, if you listen to what he said at the rally” held on January 6.

Days later, McCarthy met Trump at his club in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, seeking to improve their relationship.

In Sunday’s interview, Wallace, noting the ongoing investigations into the riot, asked McCarthy if Trump had contacted him in recent months to discuss the content of that conversation. McCarthy said no such conversation had taken place.

