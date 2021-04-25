Greetings and prayers from AHY to Jokowi for KRI Nanggala-402





Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) called on executives and the public to pray for the safety of the crew of the KRI Nanggala-402 who lost contact. “In this holy month of Ramadan, I invite all Democratic cadres and all Indonesian people to pray for the successful rescue and evacuation of KRI Nanggala-402,” AHY said, quoted by Antara in Jakarta. , Saturday April 24, 2021. AHY admits that he continues to follow developments in search and rescue of the submarine that Indonesia is proud of. “We are running the time because it is directly related to the oxygen reserves of the submarine crew on board,” said AHY. As a former commander of the combat forces, he stressed that combat training by TNI, like KRI Nanggala-402 does, is not an ordinary routine activity. For the military, he said, training was the implementation of state duties because TNI troops or soldiers could not be ready to fight to protect their country if they did not follow through. not seriously training. Therefore, when the training is underway, the commander’s direction is to pass the training, which means the success of the country’s tasks and the maintenance of the safety of the soldiers. According to him, what became of the spirit was not only the life of the patriot who protected the country, but also thought of the hopes of their parents, wives, children and siblings who depend on them for life. “A life as a TNI soldier is very precious,” said the top officer high school graduate from Fort Benning, AS. For this, AHY invites all religious, especially Muslims, to continue praying for the safety of the nation’s patriots at KRI Nanggala-402. For the record, the submarine commander, Lt. Col. (P) Heri Oktavian, graduated from AAL in 2002 who, coincidentally, both graduated from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore with AHY .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos