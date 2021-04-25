Irreparable loss: Prime Minister Modi welcomes death of classical singer Rajan Mishra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his condolences on the death of classical singer Rajan Mishra in Delhi. Mishra, a Padma Bhushan scholar, was admitted to St Stephen’s Hospital after developing heart complications with Covid-19, according to reports. He was 70 years old. I am saddened by the death of Pandit Rajan Mishra ji, who left his indelible mark on the world of classical singing. The disappearance of Mishraji, who was associated with the Banaras Gharana, is an irreparable loss for the world of art and music. My condolences to his family and his fans at this hour of mourning. Om Shanti! read the prime minister’s tweet, roughly translated from Hindi.

Rajan Mishra suffered two heart attacks, his nephew Amit Mishra told PTI. “Pandit Rajan Mishra ji died around 6:30 am at St Stephen’s Hospital in Delhi. He had Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital. He had taken the first dose of the vaccine about 15 to 20 days ago. afternoon and he had another stroke around 5:30 am, ”Amit said.

As part of the Rajan-Sajan Mishra duo, he was a renowned singer of the khayal style of Indian classical music. Born in 1951, Rajan Mishra was born and raised in Varanasi. He and his brother formed their father Hanuman Prasad Mishra, their grandfather brother Bade Ram Das Ji Mishra and their uncle, sarangi virtuoso, Gopal Prasad Mishra. The brothers were honored with the Padma Bhushan Prize, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Prize and the National Gandharva Prize for their contribution to classical music.

Several others also tweeted about the passing of Rajan Mishras and expressed their condolences for his death. Heartbreaking News Padma Bhushan Shri Rajan Mishra ji passed away today. He died of Covid in Delhi. He was a renowned classical singer of Benaras Gharana and was one half of the pandit brother duo Rajan Sajan mishra. My condolences to the family. Om Shanti, composer Salim Merchant said on Twitter.

Sad to hear of the disappearance of Pt Rajan Mishras. A great loss for Indian classical music. Will be greatly missed by millions of fans around the world, historian S lrfan Habib also tweeted.