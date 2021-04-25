Pakistan delivers key medical supplies to India | Voice of America





ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has offered to provide essential medical supplies to its Indian rival, which is in the grip of a devastating nationwide coronavirus outbreak and struggling to meet critical hospital needs, including medical oxygen .

The offer comes amid months of ongoing negotiations with intelligence officials from neighboring nuclear-weapon countries seeking to reduce tensions and normalize bilateral relations.

In solidarity with the Indian people in the wake of the current wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has offered to provide humanitarian aid to India, a statement from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Saturday evening. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Supplies include ventilators, personal protective equipment, digital x-ray machines and other related equipment.

There was no immediate response from India.

Pakistan said authorities in both countries can work out modalities for rapid delivery of relief items and explore possible ways to continue cooperation to alleviate challenges posed by the pandemic.

This is a very generous and important offer, not only because it offers to deliver supplies to its enemy, but because Pakistan itself is facing a rapidly growing COVID outbreak, Michael tweeted. Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia program at the Wilson Center, a Washington-based institution. research group.

The offer was made on the same day Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a tweet, prayed for the speedy recovery of Indians affected by the virus. We must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity, said Khan.

I want to express our solidarity with the Indian people as they fight a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go out to all who are suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood and around the world. We must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

India’s health ministry said on Sunday it had registered 349,691 new cases of COVID in the previous 24 hours, yet another daily world record. Hospitals in India’s capital, New Delhi, and elsewhere in the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds.

Backchannel Peace Talks

Meanwhile, high-ranking sources in Islamabad have confirmed to VOA that peace talks between Pakistani and Indian intelligence officials are continuing in an effort to ease bilateral tensions.

The sources claimed that New Delhi proposed the broad dialogue a year ago to discuss any outstanding issues straining bilateral relations, including the Kashmir territorial dispute, and Islamabad responded positively.

FILE – A Pakistani army soldier stands guard at a hilltop post near the Line of Control (LoC) in Charikot area, Kashmir, July 22, 2020.

Major Indian and Pakistani newspapers have written extensively about the secret negotiations in recent days, but officials on both sides have refused to confirm the process.

This is the opportune time for us to take a strategic break, Pakistani daily Dawn said on Saturday, as quoted by an official. We need to break the cycle of violence and focus on domestic issues, the official said.

Kashmir would be at the center of the discussions. The Himalayan region is divided between the two countries. Both claim it all and have fought two of their three wars in Kashmir since India and Pakistan gained independence from Britain in 1947.

The road to dialogue will be bumpy, but if we stay the course we can achieve our goals, the Dawn daily said as quoted by a senior official.

Bilateral tensions have intensified dangerously since August 2019, when the Hindu nationalist government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis revoked the semi-autonomous status of predominantly Muslim Kashmir administered by India and declared it a union territory.

Pakistan denounced the move and quickly downgraded all ties with India, saying it would do so until the neighbor called off its Kashmir-related actions. Islamabad said the Indian actions violated a long-standing United Nations resolution, which recognizes the region as disputed territory.

New Delhi dismissed the objection as interference in its internal affairs, but the months that followed saw intense and deadly clashes between the Indian and Pakistani military along the de facto Kashmir border known as the control line (LOC).

Sikh pilgrims return from Pakistan after celebrating the Baisakhi festival at the Indo-Pakistan border of Wagah, about 35 km from Amritsar, on April 22, 2021.

Mutual tensions have gradually eased since February, when Indian and Pakistani border commanders agreed to end military skirmishes and re-establish a 2002 COL ceasefire, a decision believed to have stemmed from backchannel negotiations. .

In consecutive statements last month, Khan and Pakistan’s military leader General Qamar Javed Bajwa called for a stable relationship with India. They both called for a peaceful settlement of the long-standing dispute in Kashmir.

Bajwa stressed that it is time to bury the past and move forward, saying the rivalry between the two South Asian countries is pushing the region back into the swamp of poverty and underdevelopment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos