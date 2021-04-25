M16 spies on the world’s biggest polluters to see climate commitments met





(POOL / AFP via Getty Images) The head of MI6 said the spy agency had started monitoring major industrial nations to make sure they were sticking to climate change commitments. In an interview with Radio Times, Richard Moore, also known as C, said green espionage must be part of their job, to make sure countries do what they are committed to and support what he calls the first point on the international foreign policy agenda for this country and for the planet. Like someone said trust, but check it out. On climate change, where you need everyone to participate and play fair, and then every once in a while you just have to check to make sure they are, he said. Trust, but verify comes from a rhyming Russian proverb that was regularly used by Ronald Reagan during the Cold War in connection with nuclear disarmament. Moores’ comments come just days after the US president Joe biden announced a new target to reduce the country’s carbon emissions by 50 to 52% from 2005 levels by 2030 at a virtual summit that also heard from major economies, including the UK, China, Brazil, Russia and India. Earlier this week, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced a leading target for the UK to cut emissions by 78% from 1990 levels by 2035, while urging other world leaders to take the climate crisis seriously and equip themselves with ‘ambitious goals and plans for Cop26 in Glasgow in November. But committing to goals is one thing, sticking to them is another. China has so far refused to set a target, but leader Xi Jinping said China will reduce its carbon intensity, a measure relating to economic activity, by more than 65% by 2030, compared to at 2005 levels. The UK has shown that it is possible to cut emissions while growing the economy, making the issue of achieving net zero less technical than political, he said. If we are serious about stopping climate change, then this must be the year when we seriously take the step of doing so. Because the 2020s will be remembered either as the decade in which world leaders came together to turn the tide or as a failure. The story continues Read more Earth Day: Greta Thunberg testifies to US politicians about the climate crisis Toxic waste: the most polluted waters in the world Unacceptable loopholes could undermine UK commitment to end overseas fossil fuel funding, activists say

