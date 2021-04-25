Boris Says to Support Priti Patel in Campaign to End Asylum Abuse | UK | New





Thirty-five Conservative MPs have written to him, warning that the current system is “unfit for use”. The letter comes amid concerns over divisions among senior cabinet ministers over the overhaul of asylum rules. MPs, who are members of the backbench ‘common sense group’, want the PM to give Ms Patel the support she needs to put her plan into action.

MPs say Britain has a “just and noble national commitment” to provide safe haven for those facing persecution, but fear the system may be abused by economic migrants. They write: “It is a great injustice that migrants who are healthy and wealthy enough to cross the Channel in search of economic advantage – facilitated by heartless traffickers – are given priority, stretching the limited capacity to our capacity for asylum and inhibiting support for them. in real need – including those who, because of their faith, are hunted down and chased abroad …

“Vexatious claims have created a very lucrative industry for a small clique of unscrupulous, financially motivated lawyers who prioritize financial gain over the interests of those they claim to represent. We therefore particularly welcome the Home Secretary’s plans to introduce a “one-stop-shop” process, requiring that all rights-based claims be considered together in a single initial assessment. MPs urge the prime minister to ignore “the wealthy liberal establishment’s self-serving criticism of these plans” and to introduce further reforms.

These include a “strict deadline for the asylum application process, during which the Home Office should safely receive and supervise applicants” and “the automatic rejection of applications by those who have traveled. across a “safe” country and / or requests that are not. logged in immediately after arriving in the UK ”. In addition, they want a “renewed and proactive deportations program”. MEPs, who include former Security Minister Sir John Hayes, conclude: “It is finally time to take back control of our borders and thus ensure the integrity of our nation.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos