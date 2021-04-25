Imran strives to build a welfare state envisioned by Iqbal, Jinnah: minister





ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving to create a modern Islamic welfare state as envisioned by Founding Fathers Sir Muhammad Iqbal and Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a video statement marking the 25th anniversary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said that only Imran can transform Pakistan by following the vision of poet-philosopher Muhammad Iqbal and founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said Imran founded the party 25 years ago that day, at a time when the country’s political scene was dominated by two parties, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistani Muslim League. -Nawaz (PML-N).

Chaudhry said that Imran had started his struggle against the two-party system and that at that time very few people had any hope that he would be able to defeat the political culture of the time.

He said the prime minister based his policy on the slogan of change and promised a “Naya Pakistan”. He added that the slogan was intended to lay the foundation for a state in Pakistan in which the powerful and the public would be treated equally under the law.

The minister said that if Imran had wanted to, he could have become prime minister by making a deal with former President Pervez Musharraf, but he never compromised on principles.

He added that the Lahore meeting in October 2011 turned out to be a turning point for the PTI and that Imran has become the most popular political leader in the country.

He said that even today, the PTI is the largest party representing the middle class and the lower middle class.

He said the poor expect that if anyone can bring justice to Pakistan, it is only a PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos