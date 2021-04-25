Tamil Nadu CM urges PM Modi to stop oxygen diversion to AP, Telangana





Image Source: PTI Tamil Nadu CM urges PM Modi to stop oxygen diversion. Eighty metric tons of liquid oxygen have been diverted to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and this should be halted given the increase in oxygen demand, Tamil Prime Minister Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami urged on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The allocation of oxygen for Tamil Nadu under the national plan is “inadequate” and “incorrect” and the diversion of oxygen could lead to a “major crisis,” he said. Medical oxygen needs are on the rise due to the high level of oxygen dependent active COVID-19 cases and therefore there is a need to ensure adequate oxygen availability in Tamil Nadu, he said. . The state government is working hard to reduce positive cases, but given current trends, TN would soon require 450 metric tons (metric tons). And that would be more than the state’s production capacity of 400 tonnes, the chief minister said in a letter to Prime Minister Modi. Compared to the maximum active cases of around 58,000 in the previous surge in 2020, the number of active cases has already crossed a lakh, Palaniswami said, adding that this had increased oxygen demand. When this was the scenario, however, the allocation for Tamil Nadu under the latest national medical oxygen allocation plan was set at 220 MT (metric tons). Based on this “misallocation”, 80 tonnes of liquid oxygen was diverted from manufacturing facilities located in Sriperumbudur near here to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “This is based on the bad position that the existing oxygen consumption in TN is less than the manufacturing capacity.” Oxygen consumption in Tamil Nadu has already reached 310 MT against an “inadequate allocation” of only 220 MT, he said citing data from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organizations (PESO) on consumption. In addition, the states to which the award has been granted have fewer active cases than Tamil Nadu and also have large steel industries within or near their states. “Therefore, the hijacking of the Sriperumbudur plant which supplies the city of Chennai with the second largest workload in southern India appears to have no justification. This needs to be corrected immediately.” Tamil Nadu has never imposed restrictions so far and is always ready to support other states. However, such a forced diversion of liquid oxygen from the TN “may lead to a major crisis” in Chennai and other districts. “Therefore, I ask that the diversion of 80 KL (kilo liters) from the Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu can be immediately canceled. Latest news from India







