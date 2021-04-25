Opinion | Joe Bidens hundred days at the kitchen table





In retrospect, it is evident that the Democrats’ great midterm defeats under Bill Clinton in 1994 and Barack Obama in 2010 were caused in large part by slow economic recoveries.

As a result, Biden has taken no risks: he has lobbied relentlessly for his $ 1.9 trillion economic bailout bill and continues to advance investments in infrastructure and other programs to accelerate growth and increase income. He will pursue these plans with the Republicans if possible and, more likely, without them if necessary.

Likewise, Biden has touted his climate plan at least as much for its job-creating potential as for its environmental benefits, pushing back conservatives who have long launched actions against climate change as a drag on the economy.

A pain-before-gain climate policy proved politically lethal when House Democrats passed their elegant but complicated cap-and-trade bill in 2009 to put a price on carbon.

Cap and trade or a carbon tax are rational and straightforward responses to the problem, but none address the fears of workers in regions where the coal, oil and natural gas industries have long supported means of well-paid livelihood. Bidens’ priority is to make it clear that he has these concerns, and the endorsement of the United U.S. Mines Unions last week of a true energy transition suggests that his approach is resonating in unexpected places.

The shaping of Bidens’ climate agenda reveals the contours of his larger effort to carve a wedge in Trump’s constituency. A majority of Trump loyalists, the most fervent Republicans, ardent enemies of immigration, bitter cultural conservatives, gun rights fanatics, racial backlash voters will never be available to Biden or the Democrats. .

But Biden is banking on his ability to use the populist economy (relief checks, upward pressure on wages, the Buy America campaign to bring more manufacturing work home, confining tax increases to businesses and those who earn more than $ 400,000 a year) to win back Trump voters whose dissatisfaction is primarily economic.

Bidens’ proposals have so far garnered support in polls of around one-third of Republicans and a substantial majority of low-income Republicans (in the case of the relief law). Their response allowed Biden to challenge traditional definitions of bipartisanship in the House and Republican Senate votes for his bills that crippled his predecessors. Instead, Biden argues that what he’s doing is good for many Republican voters, and a significant portion of them agree.

As a result, Biden contained hostility to his administration and left Republicans with few easy lines of attack. In polls conducted this month by Reuters / Ipsos, Economist / YouGov and Politico / Morning Consult, Bidens’ approval rating averaged 54%. But perhaps more telling, his disapproval rate averaged just under 40%. A Post / ABC News poll released on Sunday estimated Biden’s approval at 52%, disapproval at 42%. In this very polarized age, not to be hated is a major political achievement.

Because Biden is focusing on what pollsters see as less controversial kitchen table issues, he has so far been able to come up with a lot of spending and action that progressives have long supported without looking at himself. run up against a more moderate opinion.

Republicans have challenged its broad definition of infrastructure, arguing that expanded child care and elderly care does not fit traditional definitions of the word. But, in both cases, Biden again emphasized the job and income-creating aspects of his initiatives. They are also popular with families with all kinds of political opinions, especially those with two employees working outside the home.

The 21st century post-covid economy must meet people where they are, said Brian Deese, director of the Bidens National Economic Council, in an interview. Failure to provide better ways for families to care for children and elderly parents, Deese added, will reduce the productive capacity of the economy.

Bidens’ focus on the pandemic plus the economy has had drawbacks, especially in its recent mismanagement of refugee admission ceilings. He is clearly concerned that Republicans are gaining ground on immigration. Despite the political challenges, tackling them comprehensively remains a much better path than a series of defensive postures. And progressives expect more from him on health care and a permanent expansion of the child tax credit.

But whoever speaks to the nation on Wednesday clearly knows what his presidency is. And he can be confident that his political strategy and the substance of what he does are mutually reinforcing.

