T-bills provide relief for emerging markets, but buyers are picky





Even with T-bill yields falling this month, investors could be forgiven for taking a cautious view of Emerging Markets. The renewed surge in Covid-19 infections from India to Argentina and political risks in Turkey and Peru has made investors more selective. Citigroup Inc. said in a report that the recent fall in Indian assets is a reminder that the global fight against Covid-19 is not yet over for many developing economies, even though a stabilizing environment US yields would bode well for emerging market currencies and bonds. The Federal Reserve being ready to maintain its In an accommodative stance at this week’s policy meeting, investors are looking to recover assets hit by the first-quarter treasury market sell-off and the global pandemic. Morgan Stanley touts local emerging market bonds, which gained for a third week in the five days to Friday after underperforming other risky assets this year. Barings UK finds the value of corporate bonds in Brazil and Turkey after widening their spreads with sovereign debt. “At this point, we believe that the rotation of outperformers from emerging markets to underperformers will help boost markets,” said Jon Harrison, managing director of emerging markets macro strategy at London-based TS Lombard. He expects US growth to boost Mexican stocks, while the Chinese market lags behind peers as President Xi Jinping targets the country’s technological giants. Economic data will serve as a guide to the progress of the global recovery. Mexico, South Korea and Taiwan will release their gross domestic product data, while China is due to release purchasing manager indices in April on Friday. Turkey will also continue to capture the market’s attention after the read. surpassed the Argentine peso as this year’s worst performing among its peers. Lira Bears Wake turkey rejected President Joe Biden’s recognition of the massacre of Armenians in 1915 as genocide, saying the United States had opened “a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship”

rejected President Joe Biden’s recognition of the massacre of Armenians in 1915 as genocide, saying the United States had opened “a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship” The lira has had its worst week in five days until Friday since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s shock sacking of the head of the country’s central bank after raising interest rates in March. Fears that Turkey’s relations with the United States will unravel and the government may again drawing on its foreign exchange reserves weighed on the currency

drawing on its foreign exchange reserves weighed on the currency New governor Sahap Kavcioglu – columnist and critic of high interest rates – to hold first press conference on inflation outlook on Thursday Bloomberg Economics expects central bank to raise its year-end price hike forecast amid rising oil prices and weaker lira

Pricing decisions The Colombian central bank is expected to leave its policy rate on hold on Friday while reiterating that policymakers are watching new developments, leaving the door open for potential changes in the future. Investors will also be watching for updates on tax reform plans The Colombian peso was one of the worst performing emerging markets last week

Egypt’s central bank set to quit the world’s highest level real interest rate unchanged on Thursday, drawing global investors to its debt What else to watch out for South Korea will release first quarter gross domestic product figures on Tuesday, while Taiwan will release GDP data on Friday. The two economies are among those leading Asia’s recovery from the pandemic. “We expect South Korea’s GDP growth to continue to recover and upside risks to be taken on the back of strong exports and investment activity,” wrote economists at Citigroup Inc. , including Johanna Chua in Hong Kong. “However, we believe that the uncertainties around the virus and vaccine distribution cannot be ignored, and therefore private consumption is likely to remain low with only a weak and uneven recovery across different sectors.”

The Taiwanese economy is expected to remain strong due to resilient exports and the normalization of local activities, Citigroup said. Bank predicts 1.2% annual growth for South Korea and 6.1% for Taiwan While the US dollar has strengthened against most of its Asian peers this year, the Taiwanese currency has held firm, appreciating nearly 1%. The South Korean won fell 2.8%.

China to release April manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI on Friday “China’s PMIs are likely to show that the economy maintain momentum in the second quarter, with the recovery of the industrials and services sectors, ”wrote analysts at Bloomberg Economics, including Chang Shu in Hong Kong, in a note

Malaysia to release March trade data on Wednesday and Thailand to release its own report on Friday Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht among biggest losers in emerging Asia this year

In Mexico, a February economic activity reading on Monday is expected to signal a recovery while remaining below pre-pandemic levels Preliminary first quarter gross domestic product figures on Friday are likely to show a year-over-year decline as the recovery continues with less momentum. The Mexican Peso is the best performer in emerging markets over the past month

Traders to monitor political tensions in Brazil amid senate survey the government’s response to the pandemic A reading of the country’s bimonthly CPI data, scheduled for Tuesday, will also be watched ahead of a central bank meeting on May 5. Brazil will also release current account data on Monday, as well as primary fiscal balance and unemployment figures on Friday.

survey the government’s response to the pandemic Investors to assess prospects for Chile’s third round pension withdrawals, which tension among politicians in the country Chilean unemployment and retail sales data for March will be released on Friday, alongside copper production and manufacturing figures

pension withdrawals, which tension among politicians in the country – With the help of Nicholas Reynolds and Lisa Wolfson Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos