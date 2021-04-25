At 100 days, Biden’s approval remains strong. Can the honeymoon last?





WASHINGTON As President Joe Biden nears his 100th day in office, just over half of Americans say they approve of his professional performance. Biden gets his best marks on handling the Covid-19 pandemic and his lowest on the situation on the southern border.

These are the results of a new national NBC News poll, which also found an audience that broadly supports Bidens’ top legislative priorities; more optimistic about beating the pandemic; and more optimistic about the country’s direction than it was in January.

What we don’t know is whether this is part of a 100-day honeymoon or something more lasting for the Biden-Harris administration, Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates said, who conducted this survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff of public opinion. Strategies.

What we do know is that Joe Biden’s presidency is up to the task, Horwitt added.

But the poll also shows that nearly one in five Americans resist or hesitate to be vaccinated against Covid-19; that a majority think the nation is on the wrong track; and that 80% still think the country is mostly divided, despite Bidens’ promise to be a more unifying president.

In a first 100-day poll, we change the president, but we don’t change the country, McInturff said, arguing that the poll does not suggest profound changes in attitude regarding the leadership of nations and its policies.

According to the poll, 53% of adults say they approve of Bidens’ post as president, including 90% of Democrats, 61% of independents but only 9% of Republicans while 39% of all respondents say they disapprove.

Bidens ‘job rating is higher than Donald Trumps’ at this same point in the poll (40% approve, 54% disapprove), but his lower level than Barack Obamas was 100 days (61% approve, 30 % disagree).

Among voters registered in the new poll, Bidens’ job rating stands at 51% who approve, 43% who disapprove.

The president gets his best marks on managing the pandemic (69% approve), dealing with the economy (52% approving), unifying the country (52% approving) and race relations (49% approve).

I think I like the way he’s handling the Covid crisis more than Trump, said a Democratic respondent from Iowa.

But Bidens’ lowest scores concern relations with China (35%), handling of the gun problem (34%), and management of border security and immigration (33%).

He opened the floodgates for illegal immigration, said a Trump voter from Texas.

And with a 55-34% margin, respondents believe Biden returned the country in a more typical way that former presidents ruled the country.

I don’t have to think about what Joe Biden does every day, said a man from North Carolina who voted for Biden. The best thing about Joe Biden is that I don’t have to think about Joe Biden.

Covid and popular infrastructure plans

The NBC News poll also found that Bidens’ top legislative priorities are quite popular with the American public.

Forty-six percent of Americans say the Covid-19 relief bill he enacted in March is a good idea, compared with 25% who call it a bad idea, and 26% who don’t. ‘opinion.

And 59 percent say their infrastructure plan that would improve roads and bridges, expand broadband access, and pay to care for the elderly and disabled is a good idea, while 21 percent aren’t. Okay; 19% have no opinion.

By party, 87% of Democrats, 68% of Independents and 21% of Republicans support Bidens’ infrastructure plan.

America may be a country divided, but the data here reveals that Americans are not equally divided on the path the Biden-Harris administration is taking, said Horwitt, the Democratic pollster.

In addition, 56% of those polled say they feel more optimistic about Bidens’ leadership and plans for the country, compared to 42% who say they feel more doubtful.

Fifty-one percent think Biden has done a lot or a lot in office so far, compared to 47% who say they’ve accomplished very little or just a result that virtually matches the popular vote in the 2020 presidential election.

And when it comes to perceptions of Bidens ideology, 42 percent of Americans identify the president as moderate; 29 percent say he is very liberal; 15 percent think he is somewhat liberal; and a total of 8 percent say it is conservative.

Growth of confidence in the fight against Covid

A majority of Americans, 61%, say the worst is behind the United States when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, while only 19% think the worst is yet to come.

This is a significant reversal from the NBC News / Wall Street Journal poll in October, when 55% of voters said the worst was yet to come, and when only 25% said the worst was behind the United States. .

The poll also showed that 57% of Americans say they have already received a Covid-19 vaccine; 8% say they will take the vaccine as soon as they can; and 15 percent say they’ll wait to see if there are any major side effects before taking it.

This is compared to 12% who say they will never take the vaccine, as well as 7% who will only take it when necessary.

There’s a stark party-by-party divide here: Among Democrats, 74% say they’ve been vaccinated before, while just 4% say they’ll never take it.

But among Republicans, 40 percent say they’ve been vaccinated, while 24 percent say they’ll never take it.

Divided rather than united

Thirty-six percent of Americans say the country is heading in the right direction compared to 21 percent who said so in January.

Still, 56% believe the nation is on the wrong track, continuing a streak (stretching back to George W. Bush’s second term as president) of at least a majority of Americans who share this view in the survey.

And despite Bidens’ positive ratings of unifying the country, 82 percent of poll respondents say the country is divided, while only 16 percent say it is united.

Asked to choose the one or two most important issues facing the country, the most important responses from Americans were Covid-19 (30%), uniting the country (25%), race relations (23%), economy (23%) and border security and immigration (22%). Democrats’ main responses were Covid-19 (43%), race relations (35%), guns (25%) %) and unity (24%). border / immigration (47 percent), economy (28 percent), taxes and spending (23 percent) and unity (17 percent). Democrats hold a 5 point advantage in congressional preference, with 47 percent of registered voters preferring a Democrat. controlled by Congress, and with 42% preferring Republicans in charge.

The NBC News poll was conducted April 17-20 of 1,000 adults, 60% of whom only have a cell phone, and has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.

